Ravens’ 33-Tackle CB is Using Training Camp to Put Everyone on Notice

The Baltimore Ravens are seeing a lot of standout performances, but one is becoming hard to ignore.

Rookie wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane has been the star of camp on the offensive side of the ball. Many have been waiting to see who on defense will take that leap to challenge for a spot on the roster.

Saturday’s practice answered that question in a big way. The one-on-one drills at practice gave it away on who Ravens fans should be watching out for.

Baltimore Ravens Defender is Making Loud Noises at Training Camp

The Athletic Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec recounted a moment at practice that showed cornerback T.J. Tampa balling out at camp. He made some big plays that could put him in the driver’s seat to make the 53-man roster.

“The defensive standout in the pass catcher-versus-defensive back one-on-ones was third-year cornerback T.J. Tampa, who forced two incompletions. On one of them, Tampa stepped in front of a Devontez Walker out route and nearly picked it off. Tampa, the former fourth-round pick, entered training camp as the No. 4 cornerback, but he’s pushing for a significant role.”

Tampa is off to a good start at training camp, with last season being a good indicator that he is trending in the right direction. In 17 games with one start, he racked up 29 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 interception.

He was a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in the 2024 NFL Draft. He only had 4 tackles in seven games during his rookie year.

Jesse Minter Might Have Secret Weapon in T.J. Tampa for Ravens’ Defense

Tampa is currently in a battle at training camp for playing time. Nate Wiggins and Chidobe Awuzie are expected to be the starting outside corners with Marlon Humphrey at nickel.

That puts Tampa in direct competition with Amani Oruwariye, Marquise Robinson, Bilhal Kone, and Lardarius Webb. Kone has been injured in camp, so Tampa might be on the right path to playing as the fourth corner on the depth chart.

Last year showed that Tampa can fill in when needed. The Ravens were hoping for a breakout season from him and got at least signs of good play ahead.

This preseason is going to be massive for Tampa. He should get more playing time and plenty of chances to prove that he should be considered for the rotation on defense.

Watch for him to be more of a factor on special teams and rack up the tackles through there. At least he is showing his new head coach, Jesse Minter, that he can play the cornerback position with the best of them.