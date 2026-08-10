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Ravens Urged to Send $36 Million Draft Bust Packing

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Rashod Bateman
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Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

This Baltimore Ravens training camp is really showing that the team might have something special at wide receiver.

Zay Flowers is already the top guy at the position, but the number two guy isn’t who Ravens fans thought it would be. Rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane has been shining throughout camp with multiple highlight plays each day.

That is leaving projected WR2 Rashod Bateman in a bad spot entering the 2026 season. Could a drastic change be on the horizon with Bateman before or during the campaign?

Rashod Bateman Might Be in Trouble With Ravens in 2026

Rashod Bateman

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 27: Rashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 27, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox named a trade candidate on each NFL team. For the Ravens, Knox believes they should look at moving Bateman.

“While the Ravens may still believe in Bateman, they just drafted receivers Ja’Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt in Rounds 3 and 4, respectively.

It would behoove Baltimore to see what sort of trade value Bateman has ahead of Week 1. There are several receiver-needy teams out there, and the Ravens could save $2.4 million in cap space while creating opportunities for Lane and Sarratt.

Lane is having an incredible training camp, and with his size, he is starting to make more sense on the outside. That would leave Bateman in trouble with playing time in 2026.

Bateman is coming off a career-worst season in 2025, catching just 19 passes for 224 yards and 2 touchdowns. That’s after having the best year of his career in 2024 with 45 receptions for 759 yards and 9 touchdowns. His performance in 2024 helped him land a three-year, $36 million contract extension last offseason.

Rashod Bateman is Starting to Look Like Trade Bait for Ravens in 2026

Rashod Bateman, Los Angeles Rams

GettyRashod Bateman #7 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Houston Texans.

Bateman is having a pretty good training camp for the Ravens so far. There haven’t been any signs from the new coaching staff that they don’t believe in the young wide receiver.

At the same time, there is some more pressure on Bateman to step up and play better. Even when he got his contract extension, there were some questions about whether he was worthy of the contract after one good year.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will trust Flowers and Mark Andrews the most in the passing game. Lane is starting to build some good chemistry with Jackson, though, which could hurt Bateman. It’ll be important for Bateman to stay on Jackson’s radar and make all the receptions that come his way.

The preseason could be a good indicator of how the Ravens and Jackson feel about Bateman. If he struggles, it might be a decent idea to consider trading him. Even if he plays well, if other NFL teams have injuries at wide receiver, why not take advantage of that and get a draft pick?

Bateman could end up being valuable for the Ravens no matter which direction they take. A trade may be hard to resist, though.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Ravens Urged to Send $36 Million Draft Bust Packing

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