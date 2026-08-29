Ravens Waive QB After Preseason Finale Win Over Commanders

The Baltimore Ravens ended up making at least one decision at the quarterback position after their 41-3 preseason finale win over the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore made the decision to move on from quarterback Austin Reed, according to ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler. The Ravens signed Reed just mere days before their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Reed finished the preseason with the Ravens, completing 6-of-12 passes for 59 yards and 1 touchdown to 1 interception. He also had a rushing touchdown against the Eagles.

Baltimore Ravens Release QB Austin Reed

Reed did not get much playing time in the preseason because he arrived at training camp about three weeks late. Despite the adversity, he played well. He scored touchdowns in the first and third games.

In the Commanders game, he had a bad moment with his interception. He also showed resiliency by throwing a 20-yard score shortly after he threw that pick.

Before the Ravens, Reed had started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in camp with them. He spent the early part of 2026 in the UFL with the Dallas Renegades as one of the leading passers. Reed threw for 1,923 yards and 19 touchdowns to 9 interceptions in 10 games.

Ravens Not Going to Hang on to 4 QBs After Austin Reed Release

Reed was a nice prospect who filled the QB4 role well. He was never going to realistically make the 53-man roster.

The Ravens, for now, have elected to roll with Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Joe Fagnano as the quarterbacks. They still need to decide whether to carry either two or three passers.

Fagnano played well during the preseason, throwing for over 500 yards in three games. He is pushing Ravens head coach Jesse Minter to seriously consider keeping him on the roster for now.

There are going to be a ton of moves made over the next 24 hours for the Ravens. Fagnano isn’t completely out of the woods yet, but he is making a strong push to stay on the team.

Baltimore will make sure they get this right, since Cooper Rush was a mistake for them last year. The Ravens found the right backup in Huntley, but need to nail the QB3 job.

It’s too bad Reed was not able to move up on the depth chart, but he did show enough that he could compete elsewhere. He might have been beat out by Fagnano, but he still played well enough to be in the NFL elsewhere.

The Ravens have to be feeling pretty good about what is going on at the quarterback position right now. Still, they still need to make another big decision soon.