Ravens Make ‘Tough Call’ to Release Former Draft Pick

The Baltimore Ravens are starting to pare down their roster before the deadline for final cuts before Sunday, when 53-man rosters are due from all 32 NFL teams.

That paring down now includes a former draft pick in cornerback Robert Longerbeam, who was a 2025 6th-round pick (No. 212 overall) out of Rutgers.

“Ravens waived CB Robert Longerbeam,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

Longerbeam was decidedly on the bubble following the Ravens’ final preseason game on Friday night — he also missed all of his rookie season with a knee injury.

“The final roster decisions: Guys like Adisa Isaac, Ethan Burke, Robert Longerbeam, Rasheen Ali and Adam Randall will be under the microscope,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrbiec wrote on X. “There’s probably not much more than 2 or 3 spots still undecided.”

Longerbeam Made ‘Strong Impression’ in OTAs

Longerbeam made a “strong impression” in OTAs, according to Ravens insider Cassie Cherigo.

“With some of the veteran cornerbacks out, the younger players in the secondary got more reps,” Cherigo said on May 23. “Robert Longerbeam, who was sidelined for his rookie year with a knee injury, took full advantage, nabbing an interception and a pass breakup. Longerbeam will look to carve out a role in the talented group over the summer.”

Longerbeam wasn’t on the 53-man roster prediction from Zrbiec, who called it the “toughest call” out of all the cuts.

“This is, by far, the most difficult position to whittle down,” Zrbiec wrote. “Kone and Longerbeam, both 2025 sixth-round picks, have played well enough to secure spots. Marquise Robinson and Oruwariye have been pretty good, too.”

Blazing 40-Yard Dash Time Solidified Draft Stock

Longerbeam, 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, was a 3-year starter at Rutgers and a 2-time All-Big Ten selection, including leading the team with 11 pass deflections and 2 interceptions as a senior in 2024.

He solidified his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, with the Ravens swooping him up at No. 212 overall.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein correctly predicted Longerbeam would be selected in the 6th round in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Slender cornerback who is ‘wired right’ but lacks the size NFL teams typically require,” Zierlein wrote. “Longerbeam played outside at Rutgers, but the size disadvantage likely means he’ll be moving inside as a pro. He has the feet to match route breaks and good burst to close from zone. He gives some ground deep and struggles to win above the rim, though. He’s a willing run supporter but the frame will only allow so much. His on-ball production and competitiveness are appealing, but teams will need to balance those elements against his size when determining his draft value.”