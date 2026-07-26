Ravens Weren’t Interested in Signing 4-Time Pro Bowl WR: Report

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran wide receiver Chris Moore on Friday, but this addition may not be the move that many Ravens fans anticipated before training camp kicks off.

There has been speculation that the Ravens would be one of the teams possibly interested in adding free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, but Baltimore doesn’t seem to have any interest in him.

Ravens reporter Jeff Zrebiec from The Athletic reported on Friday that the Ravens weren’t in the market for Diggs.

“Ravens weren’t in market for Diggs or any of the other avail no.1/2 WRs,” Zrebiec wrote on X. “They love Zay Flowers who figures to be next core player extended. They believe Rashod Bateman will bounce back and they want to give young WRs (Walker, Surratt, Lane, Wester) a chance to earn notable role.”

The Ravens Didn’t Seem to Want Diggs

Diggs has been a free agent all offseason after the New England Patriots decided to part ways with him after the season ended. The 32-year-old receiver has been in the NFL for 11 seasons, playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans and Patriots. Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler and just helped New England reach the Super Bowl.

It always felt like the Ravens were going to add an older veteran receiver to their roster who had Pro Bowl experience, similar to what they did in the past by adding DeAndre Hopkins. However, it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen now with Moore being added.

Who is Chris Moore?

Moore has been in the NFL for 10 seasons, starting with the Ravens from 2016 to 2020. He appeared in 61 games for Baltimore, recording 47 receptions for 511 yards and five touchdowns. After leaving the Ravens, Moore played for the Texans, Washington Commanders, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals.

Since the Ravens added Moore late in the offseason, he might be an extra body for training camp. Many teams sign veteran free agents before training camp begins to have more players to work with. If a player shows something special during camp, there’s a chance they could make the active roster.

The Ravens are in “win now” mode, so they might be more willing to keep a veteran like Moore on their active roster for the season than a young player. As a result, Moore has a good chance of making the 53-man roster after camp.

Diggs Could be a Fit For the Falcons

Even though Diggs is still a free agent, Daniel Popper from The Athletic thinks the Atlanta Falcons would be a good fit for him.

“The Falcons drafted Zachariah Branch in the third round,” Popper wrote on Friday. “Branch is explosive and projects as a YAC threat. Diggs can play inside and outside, which would leave slot snaps available for Branch. London, Diggs and Branch would form a well-rounded trio for whichever quarterback wins the starting job between Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa.

“Diggs and Stefanski also spent five seasons together from 2015-19 with the Minnesota Vikings. Stefanski was promoted from interim offensive coordinator to offensive coordinator in 2019. That season, Diggs finished with 1,130 receiving yards and six touchdowns.”

It will be interesting to see which team ends up signing Diggs, and hopefully for the Ravens, he heads to the NFC so they don’t have to face him in the playoffs.