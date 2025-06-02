Former Ravens Cornerback Announces Surprise Retirement

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work this offseason as they look to bolster up their roster in an effort to finally find their way back to the Super Bowl. On Monday, though, the team watched one of their former players, cornerback Ronald Darby, surprisingly announce his retirement from the NFL just one year after he spent a season with the team.

Darby bounced around the league quite a bit during his 10-year career, as he spent time with six different teams, including the Ravens. After spending the 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then signing with the Houston Texans in free agency earlier this offseason, Darby has opted to call it a career in a surprising move as the 2025 campaign draws near.

Former Ravens Cornerback Ronald Darby Announces Retirement

Darby broke into the NFL in the 2015 NFL draft when he was selected by the Buffalo Bills with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round. A day one starter, Darby enjoyed a strong rookie season, as he started all 15 games he played, racking up 68 tackles, 21 passes batted, and two interceptions on his way to finishing second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

Ahead of the 2017 campaign, Darby was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he ended up quickly becoming a key piece of their secondary. Despite missing time with an ankle injury, Darby ended up returning and playing a key role on defense for the Eagles, as they eventually went on to upset the New England Patriots and win Super Bowl LII.

Darby would spend time with the Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Ravens, and Jaguars before signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Texans in free agency this offseason. As it turns out, though, Darby won’t suit up at all for his new team, as it was announced on Monday that he was instead opting to retire and call it a career at the age of 31.

“Another retirement: Veteran CB Ronald Darby, who played 10 seasons and helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII, informed the Houston Texans that he is retiring from the NFL, per sources,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Ravens Secondary Looking Strong Heading Into 2025

Darby filled a depth role for Baltimore in 2023, as he played in 16 games, starting seven of them. During his time on the field, Darby racked up 28 tackles, one of which went for a loss, while also breaking up seven passes. The team opted to move in a different direction after his one-year stint, though, as they drafted Nate Wiggins in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 30 overall pick.

The Ravens have continued upgrading their secondary this offseason, as they signed veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in free agency, while using the No. 27 pick in the 2025 NFL draft on safety Malaki Starks. If all goes according to plan, Baltimore will once again be one of the top teams in the AFC next season, with the hope being they can finally overcome their recent playoff woes this time around.