Ravens Coach Harbaugh Gives Update on $99 Million All-Pro

Mandatory minicamps have started up for the Baltimore Ravens and with that veterans return, and fans get their first look at the potential of their team. For veteran tackle Ronnie Stanley all eyes are on the health of the key left tackle and how effective he will be as the most veteran member of an inexperienced offensive line.

His head coach John Harbaugh knows how important the big left tackle is to the team and their success this upcoming season. He spoke to the media on Tuesday, June 11 about a variety of topics including the OT’s health.

Harbaugh told reporters, “I think Ronnie’s doing a good job, I really do. I mean he uh got in shape it looks like, he’s ready to go. That’s exciting!”

Stanley has struggled with injuries for much of his career, but with the turmoil that occurred on the line this offseason it’s more important now than ever for Stanley to remain healthy.

Stanley himself spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, June 11 and gave an update on how he was feeling. He said, “I feel great, I feel great.”

That is great for Ravens coaches and fans to hear but it is only June, and a long season awaits the veteran tackle still.

Ronnie Stanley Has Ability to Perform at All-Pro Level

Stanley is not far removed from being one of the top tackles in the league. The former first-round pick in 2016 was a cornerstone piece on the line from the time he was drafted.

Stanley played a minimum 12 games in each of his first four seasons and in 2019 was named to All-Pro First Team and a Pro Bowl nomination.

The big left tackle was headed to the top of position rankings and was set to be a franchise piece for years to come. The Ravens rewarded his stellar play in October of 2020 when they signed him to a 5-year, $98.75 million extension keeping him in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Unfortunately, this is when things started to go downhill for the former first-round pick as he was injured only two days later in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was placed on injured reserve and thus his season ended prematurely.

Things did not improve for Stanley the following season as he only played in the opener before reinjuring himself and again having his season cut short.

2022 and 2023 saw improvements health wise for the tackle as he played 11 and 13 games respectively, but he still dealt with injuries both seasons. During the 2023 season, Stanley was being rotated with fellow tackles Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari to keep the big man healthy.

If the Ravens are to have success this season it may just start with Stanley remaining healthy.

Stanley Will Need to Be in Top Shape for Super Bowl Run

The Ravens have their eyes set on one goal in the 2024 season and that is to capture the elusive Super Bowl.

After a disappointing end to their 2023 season in the AFC championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens turned their focus to improving their running game with the addition of Derrick Henry.

In order for Henry and the running ability of QB Lamar Jackson to be successful a strong line is needed.

The Ravens lost three of their five starting lineman from 2023 this offseason and if Stanley were to suffer injuries, then center Tyler Linderbaum would be the only remaining starter.

Therefore, all eyes will be on Stanley this summer and heading into the season. The tackle said, “I feel like I’m as strong and as quick and athletic as I have ever been. You know I’m ready to put that all on the field.”

If Stanley can put it all on the field the way he did in 2019 it will go a long way in setting the tone for the upcoming season.