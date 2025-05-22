Former Super Bowl MVP Calls Rookie ‘Perfect Fit’ for Ravens

Each year, teams enter the draft hopeful that they’ll find a player who will help them reach the next level. They’re looking for a player who embodies their team identity or fills a major gap. But, not every team is so lucky. During this year’s draft, the Baltimore Ravens found the “perfect fit” with safety Malaki Starks, according to former NFL safety and Super Bowl 37 MVP Dexter Jackson and several NFL analysts at ESPN.

Starks ‘Fits the Baltimore Culture to a T’

Ben Mendelowitz of RotoGrinders sat down with Jackson to discuss his thoughts on the Buccaneers, the NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders and more.

“When it comes to the NFL Draft, it’s all about fit,” said Jackson. “Malaki Starks and the Baltimore Ravens are the perfect fit.”

Jackson continues that Starks fits the culture that the Ravens have established as a defensive-minded team. Starks’ versatility, range and ability to blitz effectively makes him a great fit.

“If you have two great safeties, it helps a lot in today’s game . . . because they can do so many different things,” Jackson says.

Multiple ESPN Analysts Describe Starks as a ‘Perfect Fit’ to Play Next to Kyle Hamilton

Entering the NFL Draft, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller wrote that Malaki Starks would be “Baltimore’s dream pick.” Starks’ versatility would enable Baltimore to “keep Kyle Hamilton in a deep safety role,” which would be their preference.

Following the draft, Miller praised the pick as a “home run” because of “Starks’ ability to play any alignment at the safety position.”

“The Ravens love to draft highly productive players from major programs, and Starks is an outstanding defensive player,” writes Miller.

Several analysts also praised the pick because Starks could be the “perfect fit” alongside Baltimore’s All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton.

The pick was one of only five selections graded as “elite” by the PFF staff. They pointed to Starks’ run-defense grade (85.6) and missed tackle rate (8.1%), both near the best in the draft class.

They also praised Starks’ “high-level football intelligence” and “great anticipation.” Those qualities should enable him to move around in the defensive backfield. Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr would then have the ability to use Kyle Hamilton as “a movable chess piece.”

ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen described Hamilton and Starks as “interchangeable safeties.” Bowen explains that this will be enable Baltimore to more effectively disguise coverages and create havoc post-snap.

“Starks is a versatile defender with playmaking ability, capable of impacting multiple levels of the field as a rookie,” writes Bowen.

Dan Graziano, ESPN national NFL reporter, sees Starks as a “perfect fit” with Baltimore’s plan to strengthen up the middle. His ability to play in the center of the field will complement Kyle Hamilton’s style of play, allowing Hamilton to come up “closer to the line of scrimmage more often.”

Finally, ESPN’s Mina Kimes echoed the sentiments of all of the above writers. Kimes also praised Starks’ qualities as a player and the impact it could have for Kyle Hamilton, who she thinks is “one of the best safeties in the NFL.”