Ravens Veteran in Danger of Losing Roster Spot Before 2026 Season

The Baltimore Ravens had a pretty decent offseason, ramping up for a 2026 season with massive expectations.

However, making a roster spot on a stacked team can be tricky. With a loaded Baltimore Ravens squad, some tough decisions have to be made.

“The Baltimore Ravens delivered massive boosts to their team thanks to a stellar offseason,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “The defense had the most obvious upgrades, as the unit that was horrific in 2025 now looks like one ready to take names and terrify opposing offenses.”

“One area where the Ravens were actually good on defense last year was the safety room.”

K’Von Wallace in Danger of Losing Roster Spot

Eric DeCosta signed Safety Jaylinn Hawkins this offseason to upgrade the Baltimore Ravens Safety room despite how loaded it already was.

K’Von Wallace was signed in May, but it may not be likely he’ll make the 53-man roster.

“The versatility between the trio of Kyle Hamilton, Malaki Starks, and Jaylinn Hawkins is simply out of this world, and each of those guys is going to steal the vast majority of reps,” Burke wrote. “Of what might be left available, if anything, [undrafted 2025 signee] Keondre Jackson will almost certainly scoop those up. He’s been earning his stripes this offseason and has undoubtedly lapped Wallace.”

Wallace has bounced around the league a bit after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles but failed to find his footing. He spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans.

With a new voice in Jesse Minter on defense, the best players will play at the end of the day. The reality is it will be hard for Wallace to see the field due to the talent that surrounds the defense.

Kyle Hamilton in Store for a Stellar Season

Moving on, this safety room is one of the best in the NFL. Baltimore Ravens fans can expect a lot of turnovers from Malachi Starks, Kyle Hamilton, and Jaylinn Hawkins.

Focusing on Hamilton, he may be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year by the time the season is over.

With Jesse Minter as the defensive play-caller, Hamilton may be in for his best season yet. His impact goes well beyond the box score. The former Notre Dame standout seems to have no weakness in his game as a safety.

Earlier in the offseason, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr predicts the All-Pro Safety will receive the defensive player of the year award. Considering Los Angeles Chargers’ Derwin James had success in Jesse Minter’s system, we can expect big things from Kyle Hamilton.

“While Chargers safety Derwin James has always been excellent, he became more of a complete force under Jesse Minter in Minter’s two seasons as defensive coordinator in Los Angeles,” Orr wrote. “James broke a streak of Pro Bowls and second-team All-Pro nominations the year before Minter’s arrival and went on to restart that streak in addition to sharpening some already spectacular individual stats. Last season, James posted a career-low QB rating on throws in his direction.”

“Only two safeties have won the Defensive Player of the Year award since the turn of the century, and both are first-ballot Hall of Famers: Ed Reed (2004) and Troy Polamalu (2010).” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.