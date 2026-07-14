Ravens’ Roquan Smith Turns Heads in ESPN’s Top 10 Rankings

Roquan Smith has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL. In a recent ESPN article, Smith was ranked number 2 in ESPN’s top 10 off-ball linebackers list.

The list is compiled of some of the best linebackers in the league according to coaches, executives, and scouts.

“Smith has been a model of consistency over three-plus seasons in Baltimore, being named to three Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro teams. He is one of two players to record at least 130 tackles in each of the past six seasons, along with Bobby Wagner,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in the ESPN article.

An AFC offensive coach said in the article: “He knows what’s coming before the play and plays with reckless abandonment.”

Roquan Smith Could Have Extension Done

Roquan Smith is three-time First Team All-Pro, earning the honors in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He has also been named Second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. Smith has proven to be one of the league’s top linebackers. It will be hard for the Ravens to ignore his consistency.

“The Ravens traded second- and fifth-round picks to acquire Smith from the Bears in 2022, and after the four-time Pro Bowler excelled and elevated the game of fellow first-round pick Patrick Queen, the Ravens signed Smith to a contract worth $20 million per year during the offseason,” Bill Barnwell wrote in another Baltimore Ravens article.

The Baltimore Ravens have a struggled a bit when trying to find some consistency to go along with Roquan Smith at the linebacker position. Nonetheless, Smith has been holding down the fort after Patrick Queen left for the Pittsburgh.

“Still has the instincts, physicality and playmaking that’s a class ahead of the others outside of Fred,” an NFL coordinator said in the top 10 article.

“He’s f—ing nasty coming downhill,” another NFL personnel evaluator said in the article. “He sees it fast, good blitzer, good eyes, cuts the ball off in the run game.”

Baltimore Ravens Defense Expected to Take Strides

Trey Hendrickson may be the biggest offseason signing considering how bad the Ravens needed him. Hendrickson signed a four-year, $120 Million contract with Ravens. The move came after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of a trade for Maxx Crosby.

Trey Hendrickson was arguably the best player available in this year’s free agency class. Hendrickson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent in 2021. Since that time, Trey Hendrickson has been one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.

It’s safe to say Eric DeCosta was in his bag when the Baltimore Ravens drafted EDGE Zion Young out of the University of Missouri in the second round of the NFL draft.

Young will be a big help in the Ravens pass rush. He played in 13 games in the 2025 season, recording 42 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 forced fumbles. In his previous collegiate seasons, he started all 11 games at Michigan State, accumulating 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and 2.5 sacks.

With a lot of new faces in the locker room, the Ravens are expected to contend once again and give Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith some help on defense.