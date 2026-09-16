Ravens Make Roster Announcement Before Week 2 Saints Showdown

The Baltimore Ravens have been staying busy with making additions and subtractions to the team.

Injuries to wide receivers Zay Flowers and rookie Ja’Kobi Lane have forced the Ravens to play musical chairs on the roster. Flowers hurt his hamstring, while Lane fractured his wrist in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore signed wide receiver Gage Larvadain and released kicker Jake Moody. The Ravens weren’t done making moves to the roster before their Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Baltimore Ravens Add New Defensive Back to Roster

The team announced Wednesday that it was signing Amani Oruwariye to the practice squad. Baltimore has been frequently moving and adding Oruwariye to the practice squad since being cut from the team at the end of training camp.

During the preseason, Oruwariye made 4 tackles. Last season, he played in one game with the Ravens, posting 1 tackle. He is seen as a contributor in the secondary and on special teams.

Baltimore is Oruwariye’s sixth NFL team since the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2019 draft. In 62 career games, he has racked up 203 tackles, 27 pass deflections, 10 interceptions, 5 tackles for loss, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble.

Ravens Bring Back DB to Practice Squad for Jesse Minter’s Defense

Oruwariye is not going to make any kind of impact on the roster right now. The Ravens are more hoping to have him available and ready to step in if injuries occur.

Baltimore has bigger concerns at wide receiver. Zay Flowers is day-to-day, and Lane will most likely have wrist surgery.

This leaves the Ravens with few options at wide receiver. Most of the attention will be on Rashod Bateman to step up. After getting a three-year, $36 million contract extension in the 2025 offseason, Bateman needs to be the guy who can make plays at receiver.

That will be something the Ravens will have to keep working through during the week. They will give other guys a chance to step into the starting lineup at receiver, but it remains to be seen who will step up.

Baltimore’s defense is in pretty good shape entering Week 2 against the Saints. The Ravens have plenty of weapons on that side of the ball that can help them against a solid offense. Watch for Minter to have those guys coached up for the game.

The Ravens have a few things to figure out on offense over the next few days, but their defense could do the job. It will be worth monitoring throughout the week to see what the final results are.