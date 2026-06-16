Ravens Pushed to Get ‘Bigger and More Physical’ With Free Agent WR

The Baltimore Ravens have made a huge deal about drafting wide receivers in consecutive rounds in the 2026 NFL draft, with USC’s Ja’Kobi Lane in the 3rd round and Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt in the 4th round.

Lane and Sarratt could both end up being very good. Counting on them to help win games as rookies seems foolhardy. This leaves just 1 reliable wide receiver on the Ravens roster right now, Pro Bowler Zay Flowers, and even that’s up for debate at times.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski put signing a veteran wide receiver as the No. 1 priority on the Ravens’ “to-do list” before training camp starts next month, with the best fit likely being free agent Keenan Allen.

“Baltimore also wanted to get bigger and more physical at wide receiver,” Sobleski wrote on June 16. “The organization has never had a problem bringing in aging veterans who can still play. For example, Keenan Allen could round out the team’s pass-catchers quite nicely.”

Keenan Allen to Ravens Might Already Be in Works

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in May that the Ravens are 1 of 2 contenders exploring the free-agent market for wide receivers before training camp identified Allen, a 6-time Pro Bowler, as the best fit.

“A lot of free agent receivers available,” Fowler said on May 16. “You’ve got Keenan Allen, you’ve got Stefon Diggs, you’ve got Tyreek Hill, and you have a lot of teams that need help. Kansas City Chiefs are a little thin at receiver. Baltimore Ravens a little thin … so teams are sort of seeing what they have at OTAs and minicamp, if they have enough from their young players, they could go and try to make a move.”

The Ravens currently have a starting wide receiver trio of Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Devontez Walker.

Allen, who has approximately $139.2 million in career earnings, played in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 1-year, $3 million contract and finished with 81 receptions for 777 yards and 4 touchdowns in 17 games.

Decade of Dominance for WR Keenan Allen

Allen, 6-foot-2 and 211 pounds, has been 1 of the NFL’s elite wide receivers since the Chargers drafted him out of Cal in the 3rd round (No. 76 overall) of the 2013 NFL draft.

The 34-year-old had 6 seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards before he was traded to the Bears in March 2024 for a 4th-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

One popular school of thought is that the Chargers won’t let Allen go elsewhere again and will cut a deal to bring him back for what could be his final NFL season in 2026.

“I have a strong feeling that the Bolts front office and Keenan Allen have mutually agreed for him to return for one last season—not to be the main guy, but to be the veteran presence in a young WR room,” Boltz Galaxy wrote on its official X account on May 12. “My guess is he’s just skipping training camp, and then it’ll be announced.”