Ravens Solve $12.2 Million Lamar Jackson Problem: Report

The Baltimore Ravens solved a problem for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed a competent backup for Lamar Jackson, so they gave former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush $4.2 million in guaranteed money to sign in free agency.

An agreement with Rush worth $12.2 million was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, March 16. He also revealed the two-year contract contains over a third in guaranteed cash.

That’s a healthy deal for Rush and a hefty chunk of money paid out by the salary cap-challenged Ravens. Both of those things reflect the importance of ensuring their options at QB2 remain strong.

It was a concern even before multiple-team veteran Josh Johnson became a free agent. Especially in light of Jackson’s injury history.

Rush will offer more recent starting experience and be game ready in the event disaster strikes the Ravens’ most important player.

This article will be updated.

