Ravens Solve $12.2 Million Lamar Jackson Problem: Report

The Baltimore Ravens knew they needed a competent backup for Lamar Jackson, so they gave former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush $4.2 million in guaranteed money to sign in free agency.

An agreement with Rush worth $12.2 million was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, March 16. He also revealed the two-year contract contains over a third in guaranteed cash.

That’s a healthy deal for Rush and a hefty chunk of money paid out by the salary cap-challenged Ravens. Both of those things reflect the importance of ensuring their options at QB2 remain strong.

It was a concern even before multiple-team veteran Josh Johnson became a free agent. Especially in light of Jackson’s injury history.

Rush will offer more recent starting experience and be game ready in the event disaster strikes the Ravens’ most important player.

