2 Stats Prove Derrick Henry Isn’t in Decline for Ravens

More than a few observers have wondered aloud this offseason about whether Derrick Henry is in decline, but the Baltimore Ravens don’t need to worry about their star running back. Not based on a pair of key statistics that prove the two-time NFL rushing champion is actually as good as ever entering his age-32 season.

The key numbers come from Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis. He noted how 10-year veteran Henry “has 357 more touches than the next closest RB since 2018, but even last year, he averaged 3.6 yards AFTER contact #4 best in the NFL. That was despite facing light boxes on only 16% of att (#42), not sure how he’s still doing it.”

Henry still being able to amass as many extra yards as possible against defenses geared to stop him should end conversations about the All-Pro being washed. Instead, the focus ought to turn to how much more effective the premier player of the last decade at his position can be in new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s schemes.

Derrick Henry Can Be Stronger in New Offense

The Ravens have been branded foolhardy for believing Henry can still dominate in his thirties, but Sharp’s intel reveals a different reality. One where a five-time Pro Bowl back is arguably getting better as he ages.

That might not even be an arguable point with Doyle calling the plays this year. He spent last season as OC for the Chicago Bears, who ran the ball 505 times, just two fewer than the Ravens.

Although Doyle’s predecessor Todd Monken called slightly more running plays, Doyle and the Bears were more consistent in sticking to the run. Monken and former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh often took the ball out of Henry’s hands in clutch moments.

This inexplicable tactic of suddenly ignoring Henry was part of a trend of erratic run-pass balance when Monken wore the headset. The trend is likely to be reversed on Doyle’s watch.

His Bears offense averaged 30.1 rushing attempts per game, according to Team Rankings. Doyle overloaded the line of scrimmage with multiple tight ends and used motion to spread defenses out and help Chicago’s backs get the most from each carry.

Following a similar formula can help Henry be even better in 2026, even though the Ravens are missing one thing that made Doyle’s Bears so effective on the ground.

Ravens Have Bigger Questions to Answer at Running Back

Whether Henry is on the wane or not, is far from the biggest question facing the Ravens about their options in the backfield. A more pressing concern is credible depth.

Henry will remain the workhorse, but can experienced third-down back Justice Hill and 2026 NFL draft fifth-round pick Adam Randall provide enough juice to reduce the burden on Baltimore’s RB1? It’s an important question for Doyle, who split a lot of carries between D’Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai for the Bears last season.

It won’t be easy to establish the same kind of one-two punch for the Ravens. Not unless Randall proves a durable and able enough runner after battling injuries and converting from wide receiver in college.

Randall has the physical traits to meet the task, but the Ravens still lack a natural grinder to replicate the things Henry does best. Fortunately, the key numbers indicate the Ravens can continue relying on their ageing bell-cow back to carry the load effectively.