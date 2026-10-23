Ravens Received Season-Altering Injury News to Starter Days Before Bengals Game

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with all kinds of injuries this season, but one could change their year.

Many are holding out hope that quarterback Lamar Jackson can play in Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he’ll likely be a game-time decision. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury that has already kept him out of the last two games.

The Ravens are also monitoring a few other key injuries ahead of the game. Unfortunately, Baltimore already got an injury update showing they have lost one of their starters for the season.

Baltimore Ravens Lose Starter for the Rest of 2026 Season

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 21: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots scrambles while being pressured by Tavius Robinson #95 and Dre’Mont Jones #41 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared a couple of injury updates on the final day of practice before the team faced the Bengals. Hensley shared one player being lost of the season.

“In other injury news for Ravens … OLB Tavius Robinson suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Sunday’s loss to Browns. S Jaylinn Hawkins has been ruled out for Sunday’s game vs Bengals with a knee injury.

Robinson started all six games for the Ravens this season. He finished with 18 tackles, 8 quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, 2 pass deflections, and 1 forced fumble.

Including 2026, Robinson has played in 50 games with 21 starts. He has racked up 104 tackles, 13 quarterback hits, 12.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles.

This is not the first time Robinson will be missing significant time with injury. In fact, he did it last year, missing seven games with a broken foot.

Ravens Lose Key Starter for 2026 Season

Getty CINCINNATI, OHIO – OCTOBER 06: Tavius Robinson #95 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a sack with teammates against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Losing Robinson is a crushing blow for a defense that was showing improvement in the pass rush. He stepped up when Trey Hendrickson missed time with a finger injury.

Hendrickson will have to step up more than ever to ensure they don’t lose production at edge rush. The Ravens will also turn to Mike Green and rookie Zion Young to make leaps in their young careers and become reliable rotational players off the edge.

Ebony Bird writer Connor Burke said Young will be the replacement the Ravens need to step up.

“The obvious replacement becomes rookie second-round pick Zion Young. He should see a significant influx of reps from his usual 20-ish per game. Young isn’t the pass rusher Robinson is — he was never that player in college, and hasn’t looked dangerous off the edge in the NFL. The Missouri product does have some traits akin to Robinson, though. Most notably, Young’s motor and run-stopping ability is his signature trait. In his final collegiate season, he finished with 16.5 tackles for loss, and that’s flashed signs of translating to the pros. His 69.3 run defense grade ranks 34th at his position, per Pro Football Focus.”

The young edge rushers need to step up. Theywill get their first shot at proving themselves as reliable starters against the Bengals on Sunday.