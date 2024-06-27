Ravens Part Ways With ‘Breezy Slot Target’ Rookie WR

Training camp is still about three weeks away, but teams are already trimming players from their rosters to make room for other potential camp invites. The Baltimore Ravens are no different and on Wednesday, June 26 they made one of those roster decisions.

The Ravens posted from their X account, “We have released WR Tayvion Robinson.” Robinson was an undrafted rookie free agent signing from this year’s class that general manager Eric DeCosta brought in as soon as the draft ended.

Robinson’s draft profile overview on the NFL website said, “Breezy slot target with the silky hips and steady feet to run a more robust route tree as an NFL slot.” However, it looks like he may need to prove those skills on a different team.

We have released WR Tayvion Robinson. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 26, 2024

Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams covered the release and wrote, “The team signed Robinson, along with 21 other undrafted free agents, following the draft.”

Robinson had a chance to catch on with the Ravens due to a lack of depth at the WR position. Additionally, his punt and kick return skills also gave him a potential to make role on special teams.

The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer posted on X, “Ravens announce they’ve released UDFA WR Tayvion Robinson. He had a quiet offseason after finishing with 552 yards last season at Kentucky. That opens a spot on the team’s 91-man roster.”

The open spot will allow DeCosta to keep tinkering with his roster as he looks to build upon last year’s success and help get them over the hump.

WR Tayvion Robinson Has Depth Piece Profile

Robinson went undrafted due to a mostly quiet college career, but he did play football in the toughest college conference in the SEC for Kentucky. He started his career in the ACC with Virginia Tech before making his way to Kentucky.

In five seasons playing college football Robinson put up 194 catches for 2,604 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He also added 277 rushing yards on only 39 attempts (an insane 7.1 per attempt).

His NFL profile wrote, “Robinson is quicker than he is fast but has good burst at the break point and is capable of doing some damage over all three levels of the field.”

ESPN’s draft rankings had the SEC receiver listed as their 39th best ranked WR in the class. ESPN’s Steve Muench explained, “Robinson averaged 13.7 yards per punt return and returned a punt for 60 yards for a touchdown when he was at Virginia Tech in 2021.”

Robinson’s return skills set himself up for success going forward in the NFL as a team looking for special teams’ help will latch on to the 23-year-old. In 2021 he was ranked No. 1 in the ACC for punt returns, punt return yards, punt return yards per return and punt return touchdowns.

“Robinson might be better than his average career production and should compete for a WR4/5 spot in the pros,” his draft profile reads.

Ravens WR Room Is Lacking Veteran Talent Behind Flowers

With the departure of the WR Odell Beckham Jr. to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, the Ravens WR corps lost one of its more established receivers.

Second-year WR Zay Flowers will be the main target for QB Lamar Jackson heading into the 2024 season after a successful rookie season, but after him are many question marks.

The depth chart for the Ravens shows Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor as the no. 2 and 3 options behind Flowers. Bateman has a lot to prove this season as his time to justify his first-round pedigree is running out.

Agholor is a solid depth piece and comes up key in situations, but his upside is limited. The Ravens drafted rookie Devontez Walker this season, but he will be on a learning curve before he is able to make an impact.

DeCosta may still be looking around for another receiver to bring into camp or hoping that one of his other undrafted pick-ups turns into a gem.