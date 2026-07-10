Ravens Have 3 Reasons to Worry About Trey Hendrickson

They invested over $100 million believing Trey Hendrickson is still one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the NFL, but the Baltimore Ravens have three reasons to be concerned about the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end, according to more than one league observer.

Former New Orleans Saints and Cincinnati Bengals edge-rusher Hendrickson has 85.5 career sacks to his credit, including playoffs, but he “doesn’t have the dominant traits” of the game’s marquee quarterback hunters.

That’s the damning verdict of one anonymous “NFL personnel evaluator” who spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The latter consulted coaches, executives and scouts to compile a ranking of the best edge-rushers for 2026, but the Ravens’ $112-million man only merited an honorable mention.

Hendrickson couldn’t crack the top 10 because “when age and injuries pile up, it’s harder for him to stay toward the top,” according to the evaluator.

Age is a reasonable concern about a 31-year-old entering his 10th season in the pros, but there’s good reason to believe Hendrickson’s core talent can offset that worry.

The bigger concern involves Hendrickson’s durability, and it’s shared by others.

Underlying Worry Remains About Trey Hendrickson

He was signed to boost a pass-rush unit that recorded just 30 sacks last season, but the Ravens need Hendrickson on the field to increase this number. Unfortunately, as Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic pointed out, “after playing just seven games last year, Hendrickson needs to prove he’s healthy.”

There’s an irony at play here, since Hendrickson joined the Ravens after general manager Eric DeCosta cancelled a trade for All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Ravens made that call because of “concerns about his surgically repaired knee,” according to Fowler.

Crosby made Fowler’s top 10 edge-rushers, so it seems not many others around the league share DeCosta’s reservations about the Las Vegas Raiders stud. It’s also curious the Ravens feel better about the wear and tear on Hendrickson.

He needed surgery to fix a lingering hip problem back in December. Hendrickson’s injury history also includes time missed with ankle, back and wrist problems, per Draft Sharks.

There is cause to be nervous about Hendrickson’s ability to stay on the field, but it’s also fair to ask are the injury concerns about this proven pass-rusher overblown?

Two important factors indicate the answer is yes.

Ravens Can Still Believe They Signed the Right Pass-Rusher

The first thing to point out is DeCosta and the Ravens know what they’re getting in Hendrickson. He’s been giving them problems at least twice a season since joining AFC North rivals the Bengals in 2021.

Hendrickson remains a problem because he knows how to collapse the edge and also puncture the pass-pocket on inside moves. He possesses the foundational ability to get to the passer that’s timeless in the NFL.

Being able to count on having that ability on the field as often as possible is a realistic aim for the Ravens. Particularly when Hendrickson started every game for the Bengals in both 2024 and ’23.

Even if Hendrickson’s injury woes last year aren’t an anomaly, but the start of an inevitable decline, the Ravens can protect themselves by deploying the All-Pro in a situational role.

The Ravens are well-equipped to manage Hendrickson’s snap count, if necessary. That’s because DeCosta has used back-to-back second-round draft picks to select Mike Green and Zion Young.

Both youngsters possess upside as physical forces on the edge, while more experienced holdover Tavius Robinson also remains an asset. One who can cover a fundamental weakness in Hendrickson’s game.

Ultimately, the Ravens have more reasons to be confident their bet on Hendrickson’s enduring ability to wreck quarterbacks will pay off in a big way this season.