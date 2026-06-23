‘Key’ Ravens Edge Predicted to Cover Trey Hendrickson Weakness

They broke the $100 million barrier to finally sign an elite pass-rusher, but four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson won’t be the “key” edge defender for the Baltimore Ravens. Not when new head coach Jesse Minter needs a forgotten edge to cover up a core weakness in Hendrickson’s game.

He has 85.5 career sacks to his credit, “but it’s fair to say that Hendrickson is not the strongest run defender in the NFL,” according to Ravens in 5 writer Gordon McGuinness. That’s a problem when “Minter’s defense benefits from a strong run defender who can set the edge.”

Fortunately, former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Minter inherited one of those in Baltimore, in the form of Tavius Robinson. The latter can be “so key this year” because he “has the length to set the edge, and was sorely missed when he was out injured for part of the 2025 season.”

Robinson’s particular brand of football complements what Hendrickson does best. It means “a strong season from Robinson on early downs would help the team out a lot,” even though McGuinness also named a dynamic, young edge with the potential to be “elite” against the run.

Forgotten Tavius Robinson Ready for “Key” Role

It’s been easy to forget about Robinson’s value after the Ravens spent this offseason chasing marquee reinforcements at the edges of their defensive front. General manager Eric DeCosta’s first attempt failed when a trade for Maxx Crosby fell through because of concerns about the All-Pro’s knee, but handing Hendrickson a contract worth up to $120 million ensured the Ravens still welcomed a bluechip new arrival.

The deal for Hendrickson didn’t stop DeCosta using a second-round pick to select Zion Young in the 2026 NFL draft. Young and Hendrickson are the headline acts expected to revive a dormant pass rush that collected a mere 30 sacks last season, but Robinson’s niche skills shouldn’t be overlooked.

Those skills include the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder being physical enough to set a hard edge against any size of blocker. Robinson also uses power in his own pass-rush plan, one reason why he was expected to be a central figure for last season’s defense.

Sadly, a broken foot rendered Robinson largely a non-factor during the business end of the campaign. Minter’s new regime gives the 27-year-old a good chance to re-establish his credentials, but only if Robinson can outplay more intense competition for reps.

Ravens Waiting for Young Edge-Rushers to Dominate

Minter and new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver can count on Hendrickson to wreck pass-protection and generate a ton of pressure. Two things the ex-Cincinnati Bengals standout has already been doing in a Ravens uniform this offseason.

What’s less certain is which of the other edge defenders on the depth chart represent the best bookend for Hendrickson. Robinson is a strong candidate, but he’s facing stiff competition from a young duo with the upside to dominate.

One of those budding game-wreckers is Mike Green, who led college football in sacks in 2024. Unfortunately, Green couldn’t puncture the pass-pocket as often in the pros, despite learning some tricks from a franchise legend.

Green can still enjoy a breakout, “but like Hendrickson he is a stronger pass-rusher than a run defender,” according to McGuinness. Being one-dimensional could cause Green to lose out in the rotation, especially if another second-rounder delivers as expected.

McGuinness thinks Young “can be an elite run stuffer and edge setter at the NFL level.” He wants to temper expectations for Young in Year 1, but McGuinness’ belief fits with the view of another analyst who thinks the rookie may have to change his role to thrive with the Ravens.

Wherever Young lines up, he’ll do well to dislodge Robinson from the lineup on early downs.