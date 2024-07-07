Report: Ravens Invite Speedster WR to Compete for Training Camp Position

The 2024 season will bring in new rules in regard to the kickoff, an once highlight filled play now reduced to mostly kickbacks. With this new rule an emphasis on the kick returner could make a comeback and the Baltimore Ravens are bringing in WR Todd Simmons Jr. from the National Arena League who has excelled at the spot.

On Saturday, July 6, Windy City Gridiron NFL draft analyst Jacob Infante posted on X, “Update: The #Ravens have signed free agent WR Todd Simmons Jr., per source. Simmons is expected to compete for a spot as a kick returner. The former Dubuque standout hit 23.8 MPH in his workout with Baltimore, I’m told.”

The update comes two days after Infant’s original report where he posted that the Ravens were interested in the returner. On ESPN, the Ravens’ depth chart currently lists Deonte Harty, who signed a 1-year deal with the Ravens earlier this offseason, as their kick returner.

Simmons will still need to make the 90-man roster and be officially invited to training camp, but general manager Eric DeCosta could be looking for explosiveness.

Infante originally posted on Thursday, July 4, “The #Ravens are doing their homework on arena football star WR Todd Simmons Jr, Former players Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones are advocating for him to get a camp invite, per source. 12 total TDs in 8 games this season.”

Simmons posted pictures of himself in a Ravens jersey and the facility with a purple heart emoji indicating his happiness at the invite. He will have a chance if he makes it to training camp to take the kick return role over for the Super Bowl hopeful Ravens.

Todd Simmons Could Bring Game Breaking Speed to Ravens

Simmons played college football for Wagner Collage and the University of Dubuque before entering into the 2023 NFL draft. Unfortunately, the WR went undrafted although he did have camp try outs with both the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders according to Infante.

Simmons was unable to catch on with an NFL team and joined the XFL Arlington Renegades as an undrafted free agent. From there he has joined the Harrisburg Stampede as a WR and kick returner.

Omar Saulters of the UFL News Hub wrote about the wide receiver, “Simmons Jr. is a testament to the untapped potential that can emerge from hard work and perseverance.”

What is so enticing about the receiver is his blazing speed, which would allow him to either stretch the field as a receiver or run right past the kickoff team.

Saulters wrote, “What sets Simmons Jr. apart is his exceptional speed. With a max speed clocked at 23.42 miles per hour and a 10-yard split time in the 97th percentile at 1.50, he possesses the explosive acceleration necessary to create separation from defenders.”

However, with those kind of numbers Simmons would be one of the faster receivers/returners in the NFL and has the potential to break off a touchdown on any return.

Deonte Harty Will Be Tough to Unseat From KR Position

DeCosta put an emphasis this offseason on bringing in a KR and Harty will not loosen his grip on the position easily. The veteran went undrafted in 2019 and joined the New Orleans Saints.

In his first season with the Saints, he led the league in punt returns (36) and punt return yards (338). Harty also had 24 kick returns and 644 kick return yards.

He added a touchdown to the resume as well and earned Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro First Team at the position. In his four seasons with the Saints Harty had 752 punt return yards and 1,907 kick return yards.

He joined the Buffalo Bills in 2023 but only had limited attempts in the return game. He finished the season with 26 punt returns, 323 punt return yards, 1 touchdown, 1 kick return and 7 kick return yards.

Harty may be listed as the starter, but he will need to show he can contribute in training camp to solidify his position.