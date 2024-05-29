Ex-Raven Is Coming out of Retirement Planning to Play in 2024 Season

The Baltimore Ravens appear to be losing another member of their scouting department as one of their scouting interns is leaving the team. However, it is not to join another coaching staff but rather safety Tony Jefferson is attempting to make a comeback to the NFL as a player.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on Tuesday, May 28, “Source: Former #Ravens star safety Tony Jefferson is coming out of retirement and plans to play this upcoming season.”

The safety himself confirmed the news a couple hours following Schultz’s post on X, writing, “We are so back. Dialed in [clock emoji].”

We are so back. Dialed in ⏰ pic.twitter.com/Z0pfDR7WVi — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) May 28, 2024

Jefferson has not played since 2022 when he was a member of the New York Giants and played in nine games.

Schultz also posted, “Jefferson has stayed in shape, has been training, and wants to play again. He intends to start talking to teams in the near future after spending last season with Baltimore as a scouting intern.”

The safety turned 32 earlier this year and will have two years of rust on him if he is able to catch on with another team.

Frank Platko of SB Nations’ Baltimore Beatdown wrote, “Jefferson, 32, previously announced his retirement in March of last year. Two months later, the Ravens brought Jefferson onto their staff as a scouting intern for the summer.”

Tony Jefferson Formed a Strong Duo for Ravens at Safety

Jefferson went undrafted in 2013 and in the end turned out a strong career during his time in the NFL. The Arizona Cardinals took a chance on the safety after he went undrafted and was a significant contributor for their defense during his four-year stint.

In those four years he started 31 games and played in 63 of them and had 277 combined tackles, including a career high 96 in 2016. The safety increased his playing time every season with the Cardinals culminating in 92% of the defensive snaps his final season with Arizona.

Platko wrote, “The Ravens originally signed Jefferson to a lucrative contract in 2017 after four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.” He signed a 4-year, $34 million contract with the Ravens following his strong 2016 season.

“Jefferson joined the team as a full-time starter alongside Eric Weddle in the secondary,” Platko explained.

In 2017 he was a 16-game starter and had 79 combined tackles, 1 interception, 2.5 sacks and 2 pass defends. Additionally, he played in 99% of the defensive of the snaps.

In fact, in his three seasons with Baltimore he played at least 94% of the snaps of the games he appeared in. Platko wrote, “He started 35 games in three seasons for the Ravens but his 2019 campaign was cut short after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 5.”

Jefferson did not play during the 2020 season before joining the San Francisco 49ers. Platko explains that Jefferson “was cut by them after only two appearances.”

Jefferson would rejoin the Ravens after getting released for his second stint with Baltimore, and it was essential. “Amidst a slew of injuries in the defensive backfield, Jefferson played some valuable snaps for the Ravens on both defense and special teams,” Platko wrote.

Ravens Hunting Safety Help, so Maybe Tony Jefferson

The Ravens may be one of the teams looking to bring Jefferson in as he is familiar with their system and their sneaky need at the position.

Platko explained, “After losing Geno Stone in free agency, the team lacks established depth behind starters Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.”

The team has been connected to a couple free agent safeties at this point. Former Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was recently floated as a potential option to shore up the depth.

Platko wrote, “The Ravens hosted Jamal Adams for a free agent visit last week and will likely continue to survey the pool of available veterans in the coming weeks.”