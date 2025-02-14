Ravens Named Fit to Trade for ‘Difference-Making X-Receiver’

The NFL’s most-productive offense in 2024 has most of what it needs, but the Baltimore Ravens could still help quarterback Lamar Jackson by trading for “difference-making X-receiver” Davante Adams.

A deal to send Adams from the New York Jets to M&T Bank Stadium would “shake up the 2025 offseason,” according to Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus. He noted that “while the headlines churning out of New York continue to paint the picture of a strained relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the future of Davante Adams with the Gang Green has largely become an afterthought. The sentiment is that Adams’ time in New York is likely also coming to an end, but many have just settled on the conclusion that Adams will follow Rodgers wherever he may go. But given how poor their connection looked with the Jets, that’s not a foregone conclusion.”

Cameron’s theory about Adams’ future being tied to what Rodgers does next has become more significant after the Jets officially parted ways with the 41-year-old signal-caller, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers and Adams have a strong connection dating back to their days with the Green Bay Packers. Yet, the chance to play for a stable and perennial contender like the Ravens, as well as catch passes from two-time league MVP Jackson, ought to be too good to resist for the six-time Pro Bowl wideout.

Ravens Should Strike Right Deal for Davante Adams

The Ravens have plenty of incentive to strike the right deal for Adams. He’s 32, but the three-time first-team All-Pro is still the kind of Alpha receiver Jackson has never had at his disposal.

Adams showed he can still take the top off coverage by hauling in this 34-yard touchdown catch against the Houston Texans in Week 9.

The play came from the slot, where Adams remains a mismatch. He’s also a coverage beater outside the numbers, thanks to some of the most subtle moves out of his breaks of any player at his position.

As Cameron put it, Adams “still has plenty of good snaps left and would provide an established offense with an X-receiver that routinely showcases his savvy route-running and contested catch ability.”

A receiver with a game as varied as Adams is somebody Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken could move all across formations. Using Adams as a roving playmaker would take attention away from burgeoning receivers, former first-round picks Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, while also helping Jackson continue his maturation as a passer.

Jackson’s “producing as one of the best signal callers charted in the PFF era (since 2006). His 95.3 overall grade in 2024 is the highest-ever recorded by a quarterback – playoffs included,” per Cameron.

The Ravens should double down on the main catalyst for their success and ensure Jackson’s peak lasts longer: “Getting Jackson more help is crucial to capitalizing on his prolific play, and Adams could be the key.”

Fortunately, the Ravens already know the value of trusting a veteran receiver with a proven track record and plenty left in the tank.

Ravens Have Good History With Veteran Wide Receivers

Despite the odd exception, the Ravens have a good history acquiring still-capable receivers in the winters of their careers. It worked for Anquan Boldin, who joined in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals in 2010 and helped the Ravens win a Super Bowl two years later.

Similar success was almost replicated after Baltimore acquired Steve Smith Sr. ahead of the 2014 season. He topped 1,000 yards during a prolific first year with the Ravens.

A deal to sign Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023 didn’t work out quite as well, but Adams has a little more left than OBJ, who’d twice torn the ACL in his left knee.

Adam only cost the Jets a conditional third-round pick back in October, so it’s worth Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta offering something similar for an established pass-catcher who would immediately become Jackson’s No. 1 target.