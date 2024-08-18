Ravens Named Trade Fit for Dual-Threat QB Once Compared to Lamar Jackson

A

dding to the quarterback depth chart isn’t a priority for the Baltimore Ravens, but that doesn’t mean the franchise would turn down a trade for dual-threat signal-caller Malik Willis, who was once compared to Lamar Jackson.

Willis, who’s not starting for the Tennessee Titans, appeared on a list of “10 NFL players who could be traded next,” written by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. He named both the Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers as “potential fits” for Willis.

Benjamin believes Willis is a viable candidate to be traded because “he seems fairly entrenched as the No. 3 behind ascending young starter Will Levis and new backup Mason Rudolph.”

While Benjamin thinks the Titans “probably still value his impressive mobility at age 25, but another team might be able to offer a direct backup opportunity.”

The Ravens could be tempted to provide said opportunity for two reasons.

Malik Willis an Intriguing Option for Ravens

Willis offers a similar versatile skill-set to starter and two-time NFL MVP Jackson, so there’d be little transition needed if injury forced a change at football’s most important position. Those similarities were noticed by some before Willis was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Among those who detailed similarities was Todd McShay. He told NFL on ESPN, Willis is “not Lamar Jackson, but he’s not that far off, in terms of the arm strength and the athleticism that he brings.

Willis has never bridged the gap between his raw potential and reaching the high level of Jackson’s play. Yet, that could change working with a Ravens staff that knows how to develop an offense for an off-script athlete playing quarterback.

Jackson’s mobility has remained a big part of the playbook and the Ravens got a first-hand glimpse of Willis’ talent as a runner during preseason in his rookie year. The former Liberty standout burned Baltimore with a “19.19 mph top speed” to evade pressure and score at M&T Bank Stadium, per Next Gen Stats.

A gifted running quarterback causes a myriad of problems for defenses, but the Ravens would still want a well-rounded backup behind Jackson. Fortunately, Benjamin noted how Willis “has reportedly taken strides as a passer this summer.”

Those strides could be worth the Ravens exploring a deal to add an exciting playmaker to the depth chart behind the face of the franchise.

Ravens Need Better Choices Behind Lamar Jackson

Boosting depth at quarterback would be a smart move when the Ravens are currently tethered to 38-year-old Josh Johnson. He’s joined by this year’s sixth-round draft pick Devin Leary and undrafted free agent Emory Jones.

The latter endured a debut to forget when his late fumble condemned the Ravens to a 16-13 defeat against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the preseason.

Johnson also struggled against the Eagles, but the journeyman bounced back in style against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. He went “a perfect 11-of-11 for 120 yards and a touchdown in the first half” of Baltimore’s 13-12 win on Saturday, August 17, according to Ryan Mink of Ravens.com.

Mink thinks Johnson did enough to quell “outside noise that the Ravens might want to consider other backup quarterback options.”

Trusting Johnson as the next man up behind Jackson is a risky strategy. Particularly when Leary and Jones are raw and inexperienced.

Jackson’s injury history, which includes missing 10 games with ankle and knee problems across the 2021 and ’22 campaigns, necessitates acquiring a more proven passer. Willis qualifies as somebody who’s started in this league, but still has upside and plenty to prove.