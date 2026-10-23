Ravens Trade Pitch Targets $74 Million Super Bowl Champion

The Baltimore Ravens have a highly paid edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson, who can’t stay healthy, to absolutely no one’s surprise.

The Ravens knew about Hendrickson’s injury issues before they signed him to a 4-year, $112 million free-agent contract in March because he was the best option available after backing out of a trade for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

Now, with a season that seems to be teetering on the brink heading into Week 7, the Ravens could have a path to an elite edge rusher who is a proven winner and available to play in actual games: disgruntled Arizona Cardinals star Josh Sweat.

Josh Sweat Tops List of NFL Trade Candidates

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Sweat at the top of his list of NFL trade candidates heading into Week 7 and just weeks out from the November 10 NFL trade deadline.

In Knox’s model, Sweat would cost only a 2027 conditional 4th-round pick — the real hurdle would be the 4-year, $76.4 million contract he signed before the 2025 season.

Nobody said winning would be cheap.