Ravens Rule Out $112 Million All-Pro for Week 5 Against Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens learned earlier Friday that they would be without 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson for a critical Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

They also learned they won’t have their highest-paid defensive player — NFL All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Newly acquired Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens also won’t play, but that wasn’t a surprise, as he was in concussion protocol with the Eagles when the Ravens traded for him earlier this week.

“In addition to Lamar Jackson, the Ravens also ruled out Trey Hendrickson and Cam Jurgens for Sunday night’s game in Atlanta,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Friday.

“The Ravens will be without their highest-paid players on offense (Lamar Jackson) and defense (Trey Hendrickson) for Sunday night’s game at the Falcons,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote on his official X account. “WR Zay Flowers (foot) and CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring/calf) are questionable but both expected to play.”

Hendrickson Missing for Second Consecutive Game

It’s the second consecutive game Hendrickson will miss — he didn’t play in a Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans, either.

“Ravens coach Jesse Minter announced that OLB Trey Hendrickson (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Titans,” Hensley wrote on his official X account on October 2.

“Minter said Trey Hendrickson had a procedure to fix his finger,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec wrote on his official X account. “He won’t play Sunday.”

“With a bone broken into a few pieces, surgery to repair makes sense,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account.

Ravens Paid Big Money for Trey Hendrickson

The Ravens handed Hendrickson a massive contract in March, signing the former NFL All-Pro to a 3-year, $112 million deal after years of being terrorized by him on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendrickson has looked like he’s back to the elite form that saw him rack up 17.5 sacks in consecutive seasons for the Bengals in 2023 and 2024, when he was runner-up to Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The Ravens turned quickly to Hendrickson in March after a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for NFL All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby fell through.