Ravens Trade Pitch Could ‘Transform’ Season With Troubled WR

The Baltimore Ravens need some juice at wide receiver. Former 1st round pick Zay Flowers is a star, but he had little to no support in 2025. The result was the Ravens went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since 2021.

Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora has a trade pitch he thinks could “transform” the upcoming season for Baltimore in a deal for troubled Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison.

“We just wrote recently about another young-and-dynamic downfield receiver potential trade target who could help this unit in Kayshon Boutte,” La Canfora wrote on June 21. “But color us even more intrigued by and higher on Jordan Addison. He’s a more polished, most impactful version of Boutte who wouldn’t cost that much more in the short term while he’s on a rookie contract. He would be another dynamic playmaker and while not perhaps with the ideal height, he plays plenty big.”

Addison is in the final season of his 4-year, $13.73 million rookie contract, and the Vikings have already picked up the $18 million 5th-year option on his contract for 2027.

Jordan Addison Made Surprise Transfer to USC

Addison played 2 seasons at Pittsburgh to start his college football career. He won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 after putting up 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 games — 1 of the most dominant seasons for a college wide receiver in recent memory.

For his final college football season in 2022, Addison entered the transfer portal and landed at USC, where he disappointed with just 59 receptions for 875 yards and 8 touchdowns in 11 games, although he was still named All-Pac-12.

Addison, 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in a less-than-ideal 4.49 seconds but still went to the Vikings in the 1st round (No. 23 overall) of the 2023 NFL draft.

“Inside/outside wideout with the speed and agility to work confidently on all three levels of the field, but lacking the size and catch strength generally associated with high-impact performers on the next level,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2023. “Addison’s route running features acceleration, dynamic steering and sudden turns at a moment’s notice. While he can get to the spot effectively, he has trouble consistently winning battles when he has coverage company beside him. While Addison failed to make the same impact he did in 2021, his usage at Pitt might be a better indicator of the type of role and production he could be capable of on the next level.”

Off-Field Issues Have Defined NFL Career

While Addison’s on-field production hasn’t been at a superstar level, he’s also spent the 1st 3 seasons of his career as the 2nd option behind 1 of the greatest NFL wide receivers of all time in Justin Jefferson.

In those 3 seasons, Addison has pretty pedestrian 17-game averages of 65 receptions for 885 yards and 8 touchdowns. He had his worst season in 2025 with 42 receptions for 610 yards and 3 touchdowns — career lows across the board.

The bigger issue has been Addison’s life away from football. Since being drafted, Addison has been arrested 3 times and suspended once by the NFL.

In 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota, he was arrested for driving his Lamorghini over 140 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone. In 2024, he was arrested for DUI after falling asleep in his car near the Los Angeles International Airport, where he was found with his car blocking 2 lanes of traffic. In 2025, he was suspended 3 games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. In January 2026, he was arrested for criminal trespassing in Florida.