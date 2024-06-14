Ravens’ 3rd-Round Pick Named to PFF’s ‘2024 All-Breakout Team’

Mandatory mini camps came to end for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, June 13 and players will not return until the start of training camp. Fans and media got a glimpse of the potential the Super Bowl contenders possess, and Pro Football Focus may have seen it well with second-year linebacker Trenton Simpson.

PFF released their “2024 All-Breakout Team” and named the Ravens’ Simpson as one of the two linebackers to breakout.

PFF wrote, “Simpson steps into the role vacated by Patrick Queen next to Roquan Smith in the Ravens’ defense, and they will hope his Week 18 performance carries over into his first season as a starter.”

Simpson has the inside track into the opposite spot next to the All-Pro Smith who can teach Simpson how to be a professional better than any other LB in the NFL.

Simpson saw very limited snaps during his rookie season due to depth of the position for Baltimore but did make an appearance in the final game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“On 26 snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers that week, 21 of which came against the run, he registered three tackles resulting in a defensive stop,” PFF wrote.

USA Today’s Raven Wire writer Glenn Erby covered the nomination and wrote, “The Ravens are stacked at several key positions on both sides of the football, but the weak-side linebacker spot opposite Roquan Smith will be most critical to success this coming season.”

Trenton Simpson Showed Much Potential in Limited Time

Fans did not get to see much of Simpson during the season, but the 2023 third-round pick had fans salivating after his performance against the Steelers.

At only 22 years old (turns 23 on Friday, June 14), Simpson has his whole prime ahead of him and now gets to line up next to Smith.

Erby wrote, “Simpson improved daily as a rookie playing behind Roquan Smith and Queen at the inside linebacker spot.”

Simpson played 258 special teams’ snaps but only played 46 defensive snaps (5%) for one of the NFL’s more dominant defenses.

In the game against the Steelers, he had 7 combined tackles and 1.0 sack that showed his talent and ability. In his limited time Pro Football Focus graded the LB at 76.1 overall.

“He offered the ultimate preview of his potential in the season finale against Pittsburgh,” Erby explained.

Ravens Defense Needs Trenton Simpson to Emerge

The Ravens’ coaches, particularly rookie defensive coordinator Zach Orr, are rooting for the Clemson star’s emergence after they have suffered losses in free agency.

Erby wrote, “Baltimore has an All-Pro or Pro Bowler at every level of the defense, but it’ll be the player replacing Patrick Queen who will face the most pressure.”

Queen left the Ravens for the division rival Steelers this offseason, but they also lost safety Geno Stone, CB Ronald Darby and OLB Jadeveon Clowney.

All three players were critical members of a defense that ranked 1st in points allowed and 6th in yards. Queen in particular, had 133 combined tackles and 4.0 sacks in his final season with the Ravens.

These will not be easy numbers to replace, but Queen’s improved play seemed to coincide with the arrival of Smith from the Chicago Bears in 2022.

The hope will be that Simpson under the tutelage of Smith will blossom into a Pro Bowl LB.