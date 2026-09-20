Ravens Make Trey Hendrickson Decision Right Before Kickoff to Saints Game

The Baltimore Ravens have been on the fence about whether to play one of their top players in their Week 2 showdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Ravens edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is working through a broken finger he suffered in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The team listed him as questionable. Hendrickson returned to practice Friday, which gave the team hope he would play.

It was always a decision that would have to be made leading up to kickoff. Ravens fans might have a better idea of what’s going on.

Trey Hendrickson Update is Good News for Baltimore Ravens

NFL insider Ian Rapoport delivered an early Sunday morning update on Hendrickson. It appears the Ravens have a plan for him.

“#Ravens pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, who broke a finger into several pieces this week, is slated to play on Sunday with cast on his hand, sources say.”

Hendrickson got 1 tackle and 4 pressures in his Week 1 debut with the Ravens. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 70, ranking him 28th out of 100 edge rushers. He also earned a pass-rush grade of 65.5 (36th) and a run-defense grade of 64.8 (32nd).

He had missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with the finger injury. His return to practice on Friday helped him get back on the field for Week 2.

Trey Hendrickson Will Play in Week 2 for Ravens

This is a major development for the Ravens, as they need to have every player they can in the game. They already have key players like Zay Flowers and Teddye Buchanan out. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also dealing with injuries.

Baltimore gets their top pass rusher on the field, which is huge for them. This is a Ravens team that was in the bottom five in sacks last season.

They are about to face a Saints team with its own offensive line issues. In their overtime loss to the Detroit Lions last week, New Orleans surrendered five sacks.

The question is how effective Hendrickson will be in the game since he is wearing a cast on his finger. He may not get the sack total he wants, but the hope is that he can at least put pressure on Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

Baltimore has taken their lumps from injuries, but the Ravens have a chance to work through it. Thanks to Hendrickson, they have a fighting chance to still win the game, one that they are favored to take.

The Ravens will get some help with Hendrickson in the game and will be ready to play. They just have to hope now that there are no setbacks before kickoff.