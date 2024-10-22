Hall of Fame QB Compares Lamar Jackson, Ravens to Legendary Offense

Putting up 40-plus points on the road against a capable defense in primetime left a Hall-of-Fame quarterback comparing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to one of the NFL’s all-time great offenses.

Troy Aikman was one member of the famed ‘Triplets’ who helped the Dallas Cowboys win three Super Bowls in four years during the 1990s. Aikman believes the Ravens share something in common with that Cowboys offense, after watching Jackson and Co. eviscerate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a 41-31 win on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Speaking on the broadcast for ESPN (h/t Ravens Vault co-host Bobby Trosset), Aikman explained how the Ravens “are talking about how they’ve got answers no matter what the defense does to them. That’s how we felt in Dallas all those years with Emmitt [Smith] running the ball and Michael Irvin & Jay Novacek out there catching the ball. That’s what they have in Baltimore, and that’s what every team strives for.”

That’s lofty praise, but the Ravens merit plaudits after amassing 508 yards at Raymond James Stadium. The impressive, but increasingly routine output, was powered by Baltimore’s own triplets.

Lamar Jackson Leads Ravens Own Triplets to Huge Night

Aikman’s reference to the ‘Triplets’ and the rest of those high-powered Cowboys offenses is apt after Jackson threw for five touchdown passes, Derrick Henry rushed for 169 yards and Rashod Bateman snagged four catches for 121.

Add in two touchdown grabs by resurgent All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, and the Ravens pretty much did whatever they wanted to the Bucs. No player better summed up this flexibility than Jackson.

The two-time league MV continued his ownership of the NFC by shredding every facet of Tampa Bay’s defense. Jackson dissected zone coverage, “finishing 14-of-16 for 256 yards & 3 TDs against zone coverage,” according to Next Gen Stats.

Unlocking the Bucs’ zone shells was made possible by Jackson’s accuracy, but also the work of his increasingly impressive cast of receivers. Bateman, Andrews, Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor and Isaiah Likely all freely found and exploited holes in the zones.

Unable to cover in space, the Buccaneers attempted to pressure Jackson, but to no avail. ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak cited Next Gen Stats to show No. 8 “was blitzed on 61.5% of his dropbacks tonight, per @NextGen Stats charting. 3rd-highest rate for a Lamar game, regular or postseason. vs the blitz: 11 for 15, 166 yards, 3 TD, 148.9 passer rating.”

Being able to adapt on the fly and still beat whatever challenges a defenses poses is the hallmark of a great offense. The Ravens now have a unit with legitimate reason to aspire to greatness.

Ravens’ Powered by Loaded Offense

For years, the Ravens leaned on rugged defense to stay competitive in the AFC, but this season’s five-game winning streak has been powered almost exclusively by a loaded offense. It’s a group averaging 31.1 points and 469.6 yards per game, according to ESPN.

Those numbers are possible because Jackson has everything he needs to help him succeed. If he wants to work outside the numbers, Jackson can target Bateman. The latter is finally showing signs of being the coverage-beating burner the Ravens hoped they were getting with the 27th-overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Bateman’s 49-yard scoring grab in Tampa showed how the Ravens can suddenly take the top off defenses. Much like Aikman used to do to either Michael Irvin or fellow wideout Alvin Harper.

Going deep is not a dependable way to make a living though, so it’s fortunate Jackson can target Flowers underneath and Andrews between the numbers. Andrews has rebounded from a worrying lack of targets earlier in the season to catch three touchdowns in his last two games.

Suppose defenses somehow take all of these receivers away? No matter, Jackson can still move the sticks with Agholor across the middle or by dumping the ball off to third-down back Justice Hill. Then there’s Likely and fellow tight end Charlie Kolar as notable X-factors.

Any defense intending to focus on this group is vulnerable to being worked over on the ground by two-time NFL rushing champion Henry. Just for good measure, Jackson remains a constant threat to beat a team with his legs.

Playing defensive coordinator against this offense is a job nobody should want. If the Ravens win the Super Bowl, the unit will instantly join the pantheon of the greats, including the ‘Triplets.’