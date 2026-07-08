Undersized Ravens UDFA Called ‘Top Breakout Candidate’

You don’t have to be an NFL general manager to realize the Baltimore Ravens are paying way too much money for nickelback Marlon Humphrey, who is due almost $20 million in 2026.

Humphrey plays a position that, while still of growing importance, isn’t to the level he’s being paid for in the final season of a 5-year, $97.5 million contract extension. Which means he probably needs to be spending more time at outside cornerback opposite 2024 1st-round pick Nate Wiggins.

It’s the big reason why ESPN’s Ben Solak singled out 2nd-year cornerback and undrafted free agent Keyon Martin as the team’s “top breakout candidate” in 2026.

Martin, 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, played in 13 games as a rookie with 1 start.

“Martin saw most of his snaps last season as a dime corner and often blitzed, as his first-step explosiveness is a cardinal trait,” Solak wrote on July 8. “Martin is undersized for an NFL corner, but new coach Jesse Minter was comfortable playing smaller corners during his time as the Chargers‘ defensive coordinator. Quick eyes and even quicker feet in zone coverage are Minter’s preferred traits, and Martin has those. At his size, Martin likely can’t play anything but the slot. The Ravens do love three-safety sets with Kyle Hamilton in the nickel, but when they want a quicker cover man, Martin has a chance to supplant Chidobe Awuzie as the third corner on the field, keeping Marlon Humphrey on the outside.”

Incredible Family Link to NFL for Keyon Martin

Incredibly, Martin isn’t even the 1st defensive back in his own family to make an NFL roster as an undrafted free agent.

Martin’s father, Manny Martin, led FCS Division I Alabama State to an 11-0-1 record and SWAC championship in 1991 before catching on with the Houston Oilers in 1992.

Manny Martin wound up playing 9 seasons of professional football — 6 seasons in the NFL for the Oilers and Buffalo Bills and 3 seasons in the CFL for the Ottawa Rough Riders and BC Lions. His career was highlighted by a 1996 win over the Dallas Cowboys in which Manny Martin intercepted Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman on consecutive possessions.

Keyon Martin’s Scholarship Yanked by MAC Doormat

Keyon Martin was originally committed to play for Akron but had his scholarship offer pulled after a new coaching staff was hired, led by head coach Tom Arth, who went 3-24 in 3 seasons before he was fired.

He spent 1 season at the Air Force Academy Prep School before signing with Youngstown State, where he played 2 seasons. Martin transferred to the University of Louisiana for his final 3 seasons and earned All-Sun Belt Conference honors in 2024 with 55 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and 1 blocked punt.

At Louisiana’s Pro Day, Keyon Martin turned heads by running the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He earned an invite to training camp with the Ravens by his performance at rookie minicamp, then doubled down with a pair of big moments in the preseason — a safety in the 2nd game followed by an interception return for a touchdown in the 3rd and final preseason game.