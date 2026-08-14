Ravens First Round Pick Faces First Challenge Before Preseason Opener

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing for their first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The two birds will square off on August 15th at 7 p.m. ET.

The Ravens came into the 2026 draft prepared to address their offensive line and they did just that by drafting Ioane. Ioane allowed zero sacks during his collegiate 2025 season.

Ioane is predicted to start at guard, and his first challenge will come on Saturday.

“The preseason will be Ioane’s first real NFL test. He’s obviously gotten crucial reps with the first team in the offseason program and training camp, and he’s shown everything he needs to show in those chances,” Connor Burke wrote in an Ebony Bird article. “However, the entire game changes when it’s a different team lining up on the other side of the line of scrimmage.”

“On Thursday, head coach Jesse Minter announced that Ioane will start on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. That’ll be a golden opportunity for him to prove himself early on.”

Ioane Has Been Getting Praise All Offseason

Over the past two seasons, Vega Ioane has allowed zero sacks in over 808 snaps on offense. Last year, he recorded 298 snaps with zero sacks allowed. It’s safe to say whoever goes up against Ioane in 2026 will have their hands full.

“According to Pro Football Focus, Ioane played 135 snaps at right guard during his junior season and 149 in his sophomore year. He also played 17 snaps at center in 2024. But that’s compared to 1,349 snaps at left guard the past two seasons.” Ryan Mink wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article.

“While he’ll certainly play guard in the NFL, Ioane’s versatility to line up on either side was a bonus in the Ravens’ assessment. He credited his coach at Penn State for rotating their offensive linemen routinely at practice to get them used to it.”

ESPN’s Rich Eisen firmly believes Vega Ioane can be a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“He’s going to be so good,” Eisen said on “The Rich Eisen Show. “Finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year at right guard. That’s how good he is.”

Ravens Looking to Ioane to Be Breath of Fresh Air

According to PFF, the Baltimore Ravens offensive line ranked 17th in the NFL. This was at the fault of primarily Daniel Faalele.

Faalele, now a member of the New York Giants, allowed 30 pressures, four sacks, and three quarterback hits in 2025. With Vega Ioane serving as his replacement, he will be breath of fresh air for the Baltimore Ravens for years to come.

“The Ravens had a flat-out terrible offensive guard duo last year,” Burke wrote. “Daniel Faalele and Andrew Vorhees weren’t reliable whatsoever, leading to a significant overhaul along the interior. Vega Ioane is expected to be the centerpiece of that shift.”

Ravens fans should be excited to see their first round pick out of Penn State. Anyone who watches football knows that the offense can’t go anywhere without an offensive line. Ioane is expected to be pivotal in pass protection because he is not known for giving up sacks.