Ravens’ $46.7 Million CB Called NFL’s ‘Most Underappreciated’ Star

While the Baltimore Ravens may have made a splash — and a mistake – by signing former NFL All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander to a 1-year, $4 million contract in 2025, that wasn’t the reason their season went in the tank.

The reason the Ravens weren’t completely left out to dry at cornerback when their Alexander experiment failed was that they also had veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signed to a 1-year, $1.255 million contract. It was Awuzie who ended up being a more-than-steady starter opposite 2024 1st round pick Nate Wiggins at the other cornerback spot.

Awuzie is back in 2025 — this time on a 1-year, $5 million contract — and was singled out by NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice as the NFL’s “Most Underappreciated Player” headed into 2026.

“Last offseason, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta looked to fortify the cornerback position with veteran experience,” Filice wrote. “The pickup of two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander attracted ample attention, but Awuzie’s signing flew under the radar. Ultimately, though, Alexander appeared in just two games for Baltimore — he was traded to Philadelphia at the outset of November and then stepped away from football to get right physically and mentally — while Awuzie was a bright spot on a disappointing Ravens defense. Yes, Awuzie’s debut campaign in Baltimore ended on a low note. Everyone remembers Tyler Loop’s missed field goal, handing the rival Steelers the AFC North title in the final game of the regular season, but it was Awuzie’s slip in coverage that gave Pittsburgh a late lead in the first place.”

Chidobe Awuzie Approaching $50M Career Earnings

Awuzie was a 2nd-round pick (No. 60 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 NFL draft after he was a 2-time All-Pac-12 pick at Colorado in 2015 and 2016. He was also one of 3 cornerbacks drafted by the Cowboys in 2017.

He became a full-time starter for the Cowboys in his 2nd season and signed a 3-year, $21.75 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021. He followed that with arguably the best season of his career with 64 tackles, 2 interceptions, 14 pass deflections and 4 TFL. It was the third time in 4 seasons Awuzie finished the year with double-digit pass deflections.

Awuzie was just as good in the playoffs, with 24 tackles and 1 interception in 4 games, as the Bengals won the AFC Championship.

In 9 seasons, Awuzie has 86 starts in 106 career games with 7 interceptions and 73 pass deflections — a 17-game average of 11 pass deflections for his entire career. Following the 2026 season, Awuzie will also have approximately $51.7 million in career earnings.

Ravens Praised for Bringing Back Awuzie

By re-signing Awuzie, the Ravens didn’t have to try to find another starting outside cornerback in free agency or the draft.

“The Ravens brought back Awuzie, who was among the most underrated additions last offseason,” ESPN’s Jamison Hensley wrote in March. “Awuzie, 30, is a solid No. 3 corner behind Nate Wiggins and Marlon Humphrey. He proved to be one of the more dependable cover guys last season with seven passes broken up, which ranked fourth on the team. Durability is the concern with Awuzie, who hasn’t played a full season since 2019. Over the last six seasons, he has missed 34 games.”