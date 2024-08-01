Ravens Advised to Address ‘Biggest Weakness’ With Veteran Pro Bowler

Training camp and preseason do a good job, for most teams, of highlighting areas of concern where improvement could be necessary. For the Baltimore Ravens their biggest weakness could be at the edge-rusher position according to one analyst, and he believes a former Raven DE Yannick Ngakoue could help provide reinforcements and stability to that spot.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine evaluated the Ravens’ need at edge-rusher in his article “Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses Before 2024 Preseason” and how it is an unfamiliar need for the team.

Ballentine wrote, “The Ravens’ current roster holes are ones we are used to seeing from the franchise.” He listed Ngakoue as an “add now” fix for the team to solidify a pass rush that had the most sacks in the league in 2023.

Yannick Ngakoue with the cross chop/club.@yannickngakoue closes on the blocker, uses the jab step to make the blocker shoot his hands/freeze his feet, then clears the outside arm with the cross chop/club! #passrush #ravens pic.twitter.com/YTaSlmaTsK — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) December 4, 2020

Ngakoue is still looking for a deal which could benefit the Ravens as the veteran could probably come cheap.

The Ravens edge-rush was one of the best in the NFL during the 2023 season largely due to Jadeveon Clowney‘s resurgent season. Clowney is now gone to the Carolina Panthers leaving general manager Eric DeCosta in a difficult spot.

Clowney was a last-minute addition at the end of training camp, so DeCosta has solved this issue before. Ballentine wrote, “Yannick Ngakoue could have a similar impact as a late signing this year.”

Additionally, Ngakoue is familiar with Baltimore, as he was acquired in a midseason trade during the 2020 season. “The 29-year-old doesn’t offer much help against the run, but he’s still an effective pass-rush specialist,” Ballentine explained.

Defensive coordinator Zach Orr would be happy to focus on unleashing Ngakoue towards opposing quarterback.

DE Yannick Ngakoue Has Specialized as Sack-Artist

While Ngakoue is not young, he is not exactly old either at 29-years-old. Drafted in the third-round of the 2016 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue has had a knack for rushing the quarterback for a majority of his career.

In his four seasons with the Jaguars, he had 37.5 sacks and 85 QB hits. His most successful season was his second year when he was elected to a Pro Bowl and had 12.0 sacks.

Over the last four seasons he has turned into a bit of a mercenary in the edge-rush market as he has joined the Minnesota Vikings, Ravens, Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

This is just a really well-executed play. Yannick Ngakoue gets the sack and shows off his power, but also look at the pop that Montez Sweat generates against the right guard. In the secondary, Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and Kyler Gordon pass off and pick up the Lions'… pic.twitter.com/JKqUvTPNtL — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) December 11, 2023

Ngakoue’s brief stint with the Ravens saw him get to the quarterback three times in 9 games.

In seven of his eight seasons he has had at least 8.0 sacks, with the outlier occurring in 2023 as a member of the Bears. Ngakoue played along the interior with the Bears, so that could explain the anomaly.

In 129 total games the veteran has 69.0 sacks and put up 10.0 sacks in 2021 and 9.5 sacks in 2022. If Ngakoue can bring a majority of that output to the 2024 Ravens, then the team could repeat their 2023 success.

DE Malik Hamm Confirmed to Have Torn ACL

The Ravens need along the position became even more necessary with the news about second year player DE Malik Hamm.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Ravens placed Hamm on the injured reserve with what they were calling a knee injury, but no further news was available at that point. Unfortunately, the team confirmed today that it was a torn ACL the promising DE suffered.

Head coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters and said, “He has a clean ACL tear.”

Coach Harbaugh with a status update on Malik Hamm pic.twitter.com/l1Ut9zOWE6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2024

While coaches and fans already knew his season was over, it now looks like the undrafted free agent will be facing an uphill climb for a second year in a row as he looks to return in 2025.

Hamm was expected to compete with David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh for one of the OLB positions so bringing in Ngakoue could lessen the blow of losing Hamm.

Ballentine wrote, “Bringing him in would alleviate the pressure on David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh to have breakout seasons.”