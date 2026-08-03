Ravens, Zay Flowers Reportedly Inching Closer to Big-Money Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the more explosive offseasons in recent memory, and while there was quite a bit of drama along the way, this team looks like one of the top Super Bowl contenders once again as we enter the year. Of course, Baltimore has struggled to live up to that billing in the past, but a new regime has brought a sense of optimism to town as training camp is underway.

There are some big off-field storylines worth monitoring ahead of Week 1, with perhaps the most important of the bunch involving star wide receiver Zay Flowers and his contract situation. Flowers wants a new deal that he has yet to receive, but according to a new report, all signs point to these two sides eventually getting a deal across the finish line.

Ravens Receive Encouraging Zay Flowers Contract Update

Baltimore selected Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has quickly turned himself into one of the most explosive playmakers in the league. Flowers has quickly become Lamar Jackson’s most-trusted target in the passing game, and he is fresh off back-to-back Pro Bowl selections.

The 2025 campaign was the most complete season Flowers has put together in his young career, as he set career-highs in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,211), while also racking up six total touchdowns. And yet, while Flowers was great, the Ravens’ inconsistencies on offense played a big role in their failure to make the playoffs.

While Baltimore’s front office made the obvious decision to exercise the fifth-year option in Flowers’ rookie contract, he is now eligible for a contract extension that would likely make him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the pros. So far, no deal has materialized, but according to insider Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, that could change in the near future.

“This really seems like it’s headed in a direction of where he is going to be paid, and they’ve been in talks for a big-time contract extension,” Rapoport said on “Inside Training Camp” when discussing Flowers’ situation. “No word yet on when that might be, but it’s certainly something if they can find the right numbers coming for Zay Flowers.”

Ravens Hoping to Take Care of Zay Flowers’ Contract Situation Before Week 1

Flowers has proven early on in his career that he can be the No. 1 option in the passing game for the Ravens, and while he hasn’t managed to help lead the team to a Super Bowl championship yet, that could change in the near future. In order to keep Flowers happy and producing, though, Baltimore’s front office is going to have to pay him.

The team seems willing to give Flowers the sort of deal he’s looking for, which is a positive first step. Now, the two sides have to iron out the nitty-gritty details of the deal in order to get it over the finish line. Considering how there are still two years left on Flowers’ rookie deal, there’s no rush to get anything done, but the sooner the Ravens can take care of this, the better off they will be.