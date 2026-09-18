Ravens Make Zay Flowers Injury Announcement Ahead of Saints Game

It was not the news Baltimore Ravens fans were hoping for, but there is finally an update on wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Flowers entered the week with a hamstring injury he suffered in the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. It was the same injury he had during training camp that kept him out of multiple practices.

He missed Wednesday’s practice, but has been limited in the last two practices. He did not work out much in Friday’s practice, spending much of it on the sidelines. That was a sign that his status for the Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints didn’t look good.

Zay Flowers’ Injury Status for Baltimore Ravens’ Week 2 Game is Revealed

The Ravens announced their injury report after Friday’s practice, with final statuses for multiple players. Flowers was listed as doubtful for the Saints game, making it very likely he won’t play.

He is coming off a terrific game against the Colts, catching 5 passes for 150 yards and 1 touchdown in the win. Flowers left late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury.

This is now the second injury at the wide receiver position, which means they won’t play in the Saints game. Rookie third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane fractured his wrist in the Colts game and is now on IR after getting surgery, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

Ravens Forced to Play Without Zay Flowers in Week 2

What a devastating blow for the Ravens to be without two of their three top receivers. Flowers was the speed guy, while Lane handled more of the possession stuff.

Now the pressure is on Rashod Bateman to be the team’s number one receiver. The Ravens will also turn to rookie Elijah Sarratt, LaJohntay Wester, Chris Moore, and Devontez Walker as the next guys up.

Moore had a 51-yard completion in the Colts game, and Wester got some looks in the contest as well. Sarratt and Walker did not play.

The Ravens could be leaning more on the ground game to get the job done. That means more Lamar Jackson QB-designed runs and Derrick Henry running it up the middle. Those two guys can handle it and carry the offense.

Baltimore got off to a fast start offensively in the Colts game, racking up over 500 yards, including 324 passing yards from Jackson. The running game also performed well, totaling over 150 yards and showing a more balanced attack.

Flowers will be a big miss for the Ravens’ offense. Still, having Jackson and Henry gives them a chance to win the game.