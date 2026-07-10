Zay Flowers Achieves Offseason Milestone After Stellar 2025 Season

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has proven to be the team’s number 1 wideout in the past three years. His reliability cannot be overstated.

Has he been perfect? No one is. However, the numbers do not lie. After a great 2025 season, Zay Flowers has been listed in the NFL’s Top 100 players for 2026 being ranked at number 71.

The NFL made the announcement Friday on X.

The Baltimore Ravens picked up Zay Flowers’ fifth year option in April setting him up to make $27 million in 2027.

“Sources: The #Ravens are picking up the 5th year option on WR Zay Flowers.” Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account in April. “He will earn $28M in 2027 since he has made two Pro Bowls.”

Zay Flowers Outshining His Rookie Deal

With Flowers still being on a rookie deal, he has outperformed it completely. Zay Flowers has established himself as the Ravens number one wideout. The Pro Bowler is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

“Flowers has already outperformed the expectations tied to his rookie deal. A former first-round selection and now a two-time Pro Bowler, he has quickly become one of Lamar Jackson’s most reliable and explosive weapons. Production like that doesn’t typically come at a bargain, yet Baltimore is currently benefiting from exactly that.” Geoffrey A Knox wrote in a Ravens Wire article.

The first-round draft pick in 2023 caught 86 passes in the 2025 season. Flowers ranked 7th in total receiving yards with 1,211. In 2023, he recorded 858 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2024, he recorded 1,059 yards and 4 touchdowns. Out of all of Baltimore’s receivers over the past three years, Flowers has been the most consistent.

Over his three-year career, he has recorded 237 receptions with 3,128 yards and 14 total touchdowns. Flowers could be in for a huge payday if he keeps up this pace. He would most likely be in for a long-term deal in the future.

The Last Time We Saw Zay Flowers

Zay Flowers proved how electrifying he was when he matched up against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18. He put on a show.

Flowers caught four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns against the division rival. He has showcased he can be amongst the elite when it comes to NFL wide receivers.

Flowers will continue to be Baltimore’s number 1 wideout as 2026 NFL season nears. Though Baltimore has a new offense coordinator, Flowers is still expected thrive especially with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Drafting wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane out of USC will open up Zay Flowers even more. Lane, being a big body receiver, will garner a lot of attention in 2026. One of the Ravens’ main concerns was to get some help for Zay Flowers, and more importantly, Lamar Jackson.

Rashod Bateman will look to bounce back after a bad 2025 season. Devontez Walker is looking to step in his role in the wide receiver rotation.

“For now, though, Baltimore can appreciate the value it’s getting. Players like Flowers are the reason teams remain competitive year after year, even as rosters evolve. Still, much like the conversations surrounding other young standouts across the league, his situation serves as a reminder.” Knox wrote.