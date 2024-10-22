The 10 Best NFL Stadiums for Tailgating, Ranked

NFL tailgating has become a beloved tradition for football fans, transforming parking lots into social hubs where friends, family and strangers unite over food, beverages and a mutual love for their respective teams.

It’s a time for camaraderie, where people of all backgrounds come together to celebrate their shared passion before heading to watch the game.

Considering how ingrained tailgating has become in NFL culture, we decided to rank the best places for it. The following stadiums stand out for their passionate fans, great food, and the overall tailgating experiences they offer.

Whether you’re looking for great barbecue, iconic local foods, or a plain ol’ rowdy atmosphere, they all deliver some top-tier tailgating. Check ’em out:

10. Soldier Field (Chicago Bears)

Even in freezing temperatures, Chicago Bears fans make Soldier Field one of the best places to tailgate. From classic Chicago-style hot dogs to deep-dish pizza, Bears fans know how to keep warm and well-fed before a game — and we guarantee no one will be bored.

Tailgating events in Chicago are often accompanied by visits to nearby museums or city landmarks, enhancing the experience for both locals and visitors. Additionally, dedicated fan zones like the “Miller Lite Chicago Bears Ultimate Tailgate” and the “Vizzy Fan Zone” provide organized tailgate events with live music, food, games, and even appearances by former Bears players.

9. MetLife Stadium (New York Jets/Giants)

Shared by both the Giants and the Jets, MetLife Stadium boasts one of the best tailgating experiences in the league. Its massive parking lots provide plenty of space for fans to set up grills, tents and chairs, making it a prime location for large tailgating parties. Additionally, tailgating is permitted in almost every parking lot, and fans are known for arriving early to secure good spots. The stadium’s policies also encourage responsible drinking and behavior, ensuring that the environment stays fun yet controlled. Plus, the MetLife’s proximity to New York City and major highways makes it easily accessible.

8. AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys)

Unlike many other stadiums, AT&T Stadium’s tailgating scene has a strong Tex-Mex flair. At the home turf of the Dallas Cowboys, you’ll find fans grilling traditional game day fare like brats and wings, but with a distinctly Texas twist, such as tacos, fajitas, and more. This culinary variety adds to the unique tailgating vibe. It’s also a very expansive area to hang before games. Fans often mingle across setups, sharing food, drinks and the excitement of game day. For those who may want to avoid the larger crowds but still imbibe, there’s the Tailgate Tavern right across the street from the stadium.

7. Highmark Stadium (Buffalo Bills)

Home of the Buffalo Bills and their fans — also know as “Bills Mafia” — this stadium offers some of the wildest tailgates in the NFL. One example? Highmark Stadium tailgates are home to the famous “Pinto Ron” experience, where a dedicated fan serves food off unusual items like the hood of his car. Tailgating at Highmark is also spread across numerous lots, from official parking areas to well-known spots like Hammers Lot, which is a fan-favorite gathering area. Some lots, like those around Allen Street, offer a more family-friendly atmosphere, while others cater to more intense party scenes. It’s always good to have options.

6. Caesars Superdome (New Orleans Saints)

The Superdome’s central location in downtown New Orleans makes it easily accessible, offering Saints fans plenty of pre-game activities within walking distance. Tailgating can also extend into the French Quarter and nearby areas. That allows folks to enjoy a full New Orleans cultural experience. The Superdome is also infused with the rich culture and famous food scene of New Orleans. Thus, fans can enjoy local favorites like jambalaya, gumbo, po’boys, beignets — you name it. The combination of Cajun and Creole flavors makes for a unique and mouth-watering tailgate experience.

5. Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

With a backdrop of craft breweries and the Rocky Mountains, Denver offers a unique tailgating experience for Broncos fans. The Orange Crush crowd bring their love for local beers and hearty food to the stadium, making for a memorable pregame party. There are several prime locations around the stadium for tailgating, including Mile High Mountain Village, which offers a more traditional college-style tailgate with activities like cheerleader performances and mascot appearances. Another hot spot is the Sports Legends Mall, which is great for families and offers kid-friendly activities alongside food and drinks.

4. NRG Stadium (Houston Texans)

Texans fans bring the heat with their barbecue-centric tailgating. Known for its Texas-sized portions of ribs and brisket, the tailgate scene here starts early and is a must for meat lovers. It’s also an affordable option, which gets points from us. The average cost for a tailgate experience at NRG for four people, including parking, food, and drinks, is $194.15, which is below the national average. Also, Parking fees at NRG are around $40, making it more economical than many other stadiums.

3. Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers)

The historic Lambeau Field boasts a nearly equally historic tailgating scene. Green Bay Packers fans are known for their love of beer, brats and cheese curds, and tailgating in the “Frozen Tundra” is as much about tradition as it is about the food. Put simply, it’s a very intimate experience.

Unlike many stadiums that are surrounded by corporate lots, Lambeau Field is nestled in a residential area, allowing fans to park on neighborhood streets or private properties, adding a distinct local feel. Fans also tailgate in driveways and backyards, creating a welcoming, community-driven atmosphere everywhere you look.

2. Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Eagles)

Philadelphia Eagles fans bring energy and intensity to tailgating. Whether you’re savoring a Philly cheesesteak or indulging in barbecue, tailgating in Philly is an exciting and delicious prelude to a game, especially in the expansive parking lots around the stadium. Lincoln Financial Field offers ample space with dedicated lots like K Lot, Jetro Lot, and others. These areas provide enough room for fans to set up their own tents, grills, games and other game day essentials. Whether it’s a casual setup or a full-on party with RVs and specialized vehicles like the “Iggles Ambulance,” Philly fans go all out to create a festive environment.

1. Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

Known for its die-hard fans and amazing barbecue, Arrowhead Stadium offers one of the most passionate tailgating environments out there. Chiefs fans are renowned for grilling ribs and brisket hours before the game, creating a lively and family-friendly atmosphere. Additionally, tailgating at Arrowhead is deeply ingrained in the fan culture, and the experience is designed to be accessible for everyone. From smaller personal tailgates to larger organized events like the Ford Tailgate District, the setup allows fans to enjoy food, drink, live entertainment and games. Also, did we mention the BBQ?

Who’d we miss, NFL fans? Find our bonus 11th pick and sound off in the comments.