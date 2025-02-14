Bill Belichick Considering Major Decision in Relationship With Jordon Hudson

Former New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick may be on the verge of making a major decision in his relationship with girlfriend Jordon Hudson, according to Page Six.

The pair “have definitely discussed marriage,” a source told the publication on February 13 of the former legendary coach and cheerleader.

The source added to Page Six, “Jordon hasn’t put any pressure on Bill at all to propose, and she feels like it will happen when and if the time is right.”

“Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them,” a source told the publication.

The couple’s romance has raised eyebrows because Belichick is 72 years old and Hudson is only 23.

If a Marriage Between Bill Belichick & Jordon Hudson Happens, They Will Have a Prenuptial Agreement, a Source Says

A marriage between Belichick and Hudson “isn’t out of the question,” the source told Page Six, adding that if they do get married, they would enter into a prenuptial agreement.

According to Clutch Points.com, Belichick’s net worth is estimated at around $70 million.

In February 2025, Hudson posted a photo showing the couple touching each other’s hands and wrote, “February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021. Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

According to The New York Post, the pair first met on a plane ride from Boston, Massachusetts, to Florida.

She also shared a video showing Belichick’s signature inside her “Deductive Logic” textbook. TMZ reported that the two spoke about her philosophy project for school during the flight. According to TMZ, they were just friends at first because Belichick was still dating Linda Holliday, but they did exchange contact information when the plane landed.

In October 2024, she shared a photo showing her in a mermaid costume and Belichick holding a fishing pole.

Jordon Hudson Wore a Tribute Jacket to Bill Belichick’s Career to Super Bowl 2025

Hudson attended Super Bowl 2025 with Belichick, and she wrote a jacket that was a tribute to him, according to a post she put on Instagram.

“I am an ornithologist on and off this field. 🦅🤍,” she wrote.

“And yes, that is an up-cycled leather jacket with time-contextual, historically accurate patches corresponding to BB’s lifelong football career; which are placed chronologically, and include all of his 12 Super Bowl appearances (which are more than 20% of all Super Bowls, EVER). And yes, I designed and created this piece with my own bare hands. And yes, it is ironic that I went from never having watched a professional American football game, ever, to meticulously creating an honor piece for this guy. Funny how much things change in time, don’t ya think?”

She also shared a photo showing a bouquet of red roses and wrote, “Behind his stern façade…❤️”

In contrast, Belichick’s Instagram page is focused on his career. According to People, Belichick and Hudson started dating in 2023 after his long-time relationship with Linda Holliday ended.