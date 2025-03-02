3 Wide Receivers the Bills Could Acquire After Missing Out on Deebo Samuel

One of the Buffalo Bills’ main offseason goals is to acquire a veteran wide receiver who can significantly contribute during a postseason run. Last year, the Bills traded for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper. He was anticipated to be a key piece to the offense. However, he only managed 20 receptions for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

Cooper will enter free agency this offseason, and it seems unlikely he will return to the Bills. Buffalo has two nice young wide receivers, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman, but they need a veteran presence to help them develop.

On Saturday, one of the Bills’ receiver trade targets, Deebo Samuel Sr., was traded from San Francisco to Washington for a 5th-round pick. Now that Samuel is off the board, Buffalo must turn their attention elsewhere. Here are some receivers the Bills could consider this offseason.

Cooper Kupp

During Super Bowl week, the Los Angeles Rams informed wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they would be parting ways with him.

In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, winning Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP. Kupp has struggled to stay on the field, appearing in only 33 regular-season games in the past three seasons.

According to Spotrac, Kupp will turn 32 this summer and has an almost $30 million cap hit in 2025. Buffalo won’t be able to afford to take on his contract if they want to fill out the other holes on their roster. Given his age, health status, and contract, trading for Kupp wouldn’t require much draft capital.

There’s a chance the Rams will be unable to find a trade partner for their veteran wide receiver, and that would be the right moment for Buffalo to acquire Kupp.

If he is released, Kupp will be among the top players on the Bills’ offseason target list. Buffalo could acquire him at a low cost, and if he struggles with injuries or doesn’t perform well, the Bills wouldn’t be taking a significant risk.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is unlikely to be traded this offseason. Recent reports indicate that the Bengals plan to franchise tag him.

Being under a franchise tag doesn’t prevent Higgins from a trade. The Bills acquiring Higgins would’ve been easier if he had been a free agent. If the Bengals decide to trade him, they would unlikely send him to a Super Bowl contender in the AFC.

At this point, Higgins’s landing in Buffalo is more of a dream than reality, but if Cincinnati changes its mind and doesn’t franchise-tag him, the Bills could be in play.

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown

Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name to watch for Buffalo over the next few weeks. He is entering his seventh season and just wrapped up his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately, Brown had a limited impact this past season, appearing in only two regular-season games due to an injury sustained during training camp.

The 27-year-old wide receiver was brought to Kansas City as a speed threat for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Instead, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy developed into that role.

With Brown now on the open market, Buffalo would be an ideal destination for him. The Bills need a receiver who can stretch the field, and signing Brown would address that need. At the same time, weakening a conference rival by taking away one of their weapons.

Brown is unlikely to demand a big contract, which would probably be a one-year deal. This allows him to showcase his skills after missing much of last season.

The Bills need to acquire a veteran wide receiver this offseason who can change the outcome of a postseason game. Buffalo will draft a rookie wide receiver high this year, but adding a veteran is crucial.