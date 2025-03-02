Hi, Subscriber

Failed 49ers-Commanders Trade Included Deebo Samuel & $72 Million Defender

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, San Francisco 49ers
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to trade wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick on Saturday. However, discussions initially included a potential player-for-player swap involving defensive tackle Jonathan Allen.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini and Michael Silver, “Ultimately, Allen — who requested a trade earlier this week — was not included in the deal that will send Samuel to Washington.”

Silver also noted that Allen could still be dealt to the 49ers in a separate trade, but negotiations have stalled over salary concerns. The move signals a fresh start for Samuel while leaving the 49ers without one of their most dynamic playmakers.

Failed Player Swap and Jonathan Allen’s Struggles

While the Commanders and 49ers considered a trade involving Samuel and Allen, the deal ultimately did not include the defensive tackle. The 49ers, who could benefit from reinforcements along the defensive line, opted against acquiring Allen, likely due to his recent decline in performance. Allen’s 56.0 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024 was the lowest of his career, while his 42.2 run-defense grade was his second-worst mark.

Additionally, injuries have plagued Allen in recent seasons. He missed a significant portion of the 2024 season after suffering a partially torn left pectoral muscle in Week 6. Although he returned from injured reserve before Week 17, concerns about his durability may have contributed to the 49ers’ reluctance to include him in the trade. Commanders general manager Adam Peters recently confirmed that the team had granted Allen permission to seek a trade, further indicating his uncertain future in Washington.

Despite his recent struggles, Allen was a Pro Bowl selection in both the 2021 and 2022 seasons after recording at least 7.5 sacks and more than 60 tackles. However, his production has dipped over the past two seasons, with 53 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2023, followed by an injury-limited 2024 season in which he played just eight games, registering 19 tackles, seven quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and three sacks. Given this decline, Washington is more open to shopping Allen as he enters the final season of his five-year, $72 million contract. While the Commanders would take on $6 million in dead money, they would also save more than $16 million in cap space by moving him.

Fresh Start for Deebo Samuel

Now, Samuel transitions from catching passes from Brock Purdy in San Francisco to working with quarterback Jayden Daniels in Washington. The move presents an opportunity for him to rejuvenate his career in a new offensive system. The Commanders, seeking an explosive playmaker to aid their young quarterback, hope that Samuel can recapture the form that made him one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons in 2021.

The trade between the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders offers a fresh start for both teams. San Francisco moves on from Samuel as they continue to reshape their roster, while Washington adds a dynamic receiver to bolster their offense.

With San Francisco holding significant draft capital, a trade for Jonathan Allen remains a possibility. The key question is how much Washington is willing to pay down Allen’s contract to make a deal happen. Ultimately, the coming weeks will determine whether the 49ers and Commanders continue negotiations to bring Allen to the Bay Area.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

