Bills Sign ‘Blazing’ Fast Rookie to Add Depth at Wide Receiver

The Buffalo Bills are adding some speed and versatility to their practice squad, signing rookie wide receiver Ahmarean Brown to their practice squad as part of a series of roster moves.

The Bills announced Brown’s signing on September 26 while also elevating offensive lineman Will Clapp to the active roster from the practice squad and placing offensive lineman Tylan Grable on injured reserve.

Brown has a reputation as a speedy receiver and “gadget” player and initially signed with the Cleveland Browns after going undrafted.

Bills Add Speed to Practice Squad

Though Brown will be starting on the practice squad, SI.com writer Kyle Silaygi suggested his “blazing” speed could eventually be an asset on the active roster. Brown is coming off a five-year collegiate career where he caught 92 passes for 1,136 yards and nine touchdowns, Silagyi noted.

Silagyi added that Brown had some buzz after his final season at South Carolina.

Ahmarean Brown’s Transition to the NFL

Brown caught two passes for 26 yards for the Browns during the preseason and was released at the roster cutdown. He cleared waivers and remained a free agent until he was signed by the Bills this week.

Brown had previously opened up about his transition to the NFL, saying he was working hard to get up to speed.

“I can’t lie to you, the first couple weeks whoo,” Brown said in a recent appearance on The Dawgs Podcast. “It was rough because they throw so much at you. They don’t expect you to learn it right away but us as competitors and as rookies, we don’t want to go out and mess things up. Your first impression is your best impression so for me, I was studying literally until I went to sleep… I know this game is more mental than physical so I’ve just been trying to find my routine of how to handle things.”

Barring injuries, Brown could have a challenge finding his way to the active roster in Buffalo. The team put together a deep wide receiving corps in the offseason and has the league’s top offense so far this year, averaging 37.3 points per game.

After the departure of the team’s top two wide receivers, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, quarterback Josh Allen has distributed the ball evenly among the mostly new group of wide receivers. Six different players have caught a touchdown this season, while five have made at least five receptions.

The Bills also have other players fitting Brown’s profile on the practice squad. Wide receiver K.J. Hamler was used as a versatile asset in the preseason, lining up at wide receiver and even taking snaps as a running back in the team’s final game against the Carolina Panthers. Hamler had three carries for 21 yards and a touchdown in the August 24 loss.