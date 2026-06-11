SIGNING: Former Bills Second Round Pick Joins the Eagles

Amidst changing from a 4-3 to a 3-4 base defense under new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the Buffalo Bills‘ look on the exterior of the defensive line appears to be somewhat different.

The primary edge rushers on the team at outside linebacker are headlined by new additions Mike Danna, two-time Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb and second round rookie T.J. Parker, the likes of whom will compete for playing time alongside long-time stalwart Greg Rousseau.

However, these new additions meant the team also said goodbye to some familiar faces this offseason back in March. And one of them was former second round draft pick A.J. Epenesa.

Epenesa spent six years on the Bills after being drafted by the team back in 2020 out of Iowa. Despite initially signing a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns on March 18 in the first waves of free agency, Epenesa failed the physical and had his contract annulled, leaving him to be a free agent for the past three months.

A.J. Epenesa Signs With the Philadelphia Eagles

Yet now it appears that at least one team are comfortable enough signing him to a deal for 2026, and that is the Philadelphia Eagles, who bought him in on a one-year deal on June 10.

“Eagles signed former Bills DE A.J. Epenesa.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “Epenesa originally was Buffalo’s 2020 second-round pick. He planned to sign with the Browns in March, but didn’t pass his physical. Now he lands in Philadelphia.”

Although the Browns had reason for concern about something with regards to the Kansas native’s physical outlook, Epenesa has remained remarkably healthy over the course of his career.

It may also not be a coincidence that the Eagles signed signed Epenesa the same day that they removed edge rusher Za’Darius Smith from their Reserved/Retired list, which allows the 33-year old to become a free agent.

A Neck Issue May Have Been the Root Of Concern For Epenesa

In 2025 he did deal with a couple of injuries over the course of the season, but none of them caused him to miss a single game during the year. In fact, the only game in which he did not participate last season was the Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which was solely due to a concussion he suffered prior.

Nonetheless it appears that at least one of the two reported ailments that came last season; a foot injury and a previous neck issue generated concern for the Browns’ medical staff. Most likely, given the nature of the injury and its potential severity, it would seem that the neck injury was the one that generated concern for Cleveland.

Yet it seems that this an injury the Eagles are willing to look past, and the team no doubt feel good about having him on the team. Philadelphia are in need of depth behind their top three outside linebackers, Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, and Epenesa certainly has a shot of making the final roster alongside them.