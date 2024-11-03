Bills Make Final Decision on WR Amari Cooper for Key Divisional Game

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper made a quick impact after coming to the team in an Oct. 15 trade, catching a touchdown in his first game with the team.

Now, the team will be missing Cooper for a key divisional game. The Bills announced that he would be inactive for the Nov. 3 game against the Miami Dolphins after suffering an injury.

Cooper had been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a wrist injury. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had reported that Cooper would be a true game-time decision, and the Bills ultimately decided to keep the veteran receiver out for the game.

Amari Cooper’s Impact in Buffalo

There had been some concern surrounding Cooper’s status in the hours before the game. A video shared by WHAM-13 reporter Dan Fetes on Sunday showed Cooper arriving at the stadium on Sunday morning wearing a brace on his left hand.

The Bills appeared to be prepared for the prospect that Cooper might not be able to play, announcing that wide receiver Jalen Virgil would be elevated from the practice squad earlier in the week.

The Bills went into the season lacking a bona fide No. 1 receiver after the offseason departures of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The team brought in a group of veterans including Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins and used their top draft pick on receiver Keon Coleman, adopting an “everybody eats” approach of spreading out the ball.

But Cooper showed glimpses of becoming a true No. 1 for the team. He made four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in a win over the Tennessee Titans just days after joining the team, though was limited to one catch for three yards in the team’s blowout win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

After his opening performance, Cooper earned some praise from Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his professionalism and ability to jump into a new offense with only days to learn his role.

“I think being seven years in the league now, just like understanding guys of [Cooper’s] caliber, they don’t need a lot,” Allen said. “They go out there, give him a clear mind, let him go play. That’s what he did out there a couple times, just finding zones, finding windows. He made a really good catch on that slant. But, again, just the professionalism that he has, the ability that he has, just trusting what I see with him, and things will turn out pretty good.”

Bills Get Another Boost on the Field

The Bills will get a key addition on Sunday as edge rusher Von Miller is returning from a four-game suspension. The team reported that Miller was activated to the 53-man roster, filling a spot that had been opened after rookie defensive tackle DeWayne Carter was placed on injured reserve.

After a career-worst season in 2023 when he returned from a torn ACL, Miller had gotten off to a better start in 2024. He has 3.0 sacks on the season, generating consistent pressure on quarterbacks when he was on the field.

The Bills have the chance to take a strong lead in the AFC East in Sunday’s game, having already beaten the Dolphins earlier this season.