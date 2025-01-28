Bills Advised To Avoid Pro Bowl $20 Million Wideout For One Clear Reason

The Buffalo Bills are still reeling from yet another playoff loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, now going to their fifth Super Bowl in six years.

In what was another high intensity, controversy-fuelled game that in all truth probably gave the win for the better team on the day, Josh Allen and the Bills fell to the Chiefs in the postseason for the fourth time in five years. Moving forward, the Bills will look to lick their wounds, re-group and try to find some way to finally beat the Chiefs in the playoffs.

One highly suggested route is to bolster the receiving weaponry, where Josh Allen has been without a bona fide WR1 this past season ever since the offseason departure of Stefon Diggs.

Khalil Shakir has proven himself to be a worthy WR2, producing 821 yards receiving yards this season, whilst rookie Keon Coleman showed significant promise in an up-and-down debut season.

Buffalo Bills Missing An Elite Perimeter Offensive Weapon

There is no real reliable third down clutch for Allen that we’ve seen former champions have: Mahomes has Travis Kelce; Aaron Rodgers had Davante Adams; and Tom Brady had Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

Many have thus linked Cincinnati Bengals #2 wideout, Tee Higgins, who also happens to be the consensus #1 ranked free agent this offseason, to the Bills.

And whilst Higgins is the #2 on the Bengals, behind league receiving yards leader and All-Pro, Ja’Marr Chase, do not be fooled; on at least half of NFL franchises, Higgins would easily the number one receiver.

Having Higgins alongside Shakir, Coleman, and tight ends, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox could turn the Buffalo passing attack into one that get even more lethal and feels far less solely reliant on the brilliance of their All-World QB.

Could Adding Higgins Be A Bad Decision For The Bills?

However, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that the addition of Higgins would be a mistake, and that this popular rumor coming into reality would not ultimately benefit the Bills.

“Because [offensive coordinator, Joe ] Brady has done an excellent job of fitting role players around Josh Allen, defense will probably be Buffalo’s primary free-agency focus. The Bills don’t need to chase a receiver like Tee Higgins to have a potent offense. They could, however, use help at cornerback, safety, linebacker and on the edge.