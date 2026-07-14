Bills Encouraged to Send $29M WR to Saints to Prioritize Youth Development

When the Buffalo Bills traded for wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason, it made receivers already on the roster possible trade candidates. One of the receivers that could still be on the move this offseason is Josh Palmer.

Surprisingly, Palmer is still on the roster, but Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has a possible trade for him.

Moton suggested that the New Orleans Saints should trade a late 2027 draft pick to the Bills for Palmer.

“If the Bills plan to keep wideout Keon Coleman and allow him a chance to bounce back from a regression season, Palmer could be on the way out of Buffalo after one term. The 26-year-old had an uneventful 2025 campaign, hauling in 22 passes for 303 scoreless yards,” Moton wrote on Tuesday.

“The Saints can reunite Palmer with head coach Kellen Moore, who called plays for the Los Angeles Chargers offense when the wideout caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. New Orleans can bring him in as veteran insurance if there are concerns about rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson’s durability.”

Palmer’s First Season With the Bills Didn’t Go Well

Buffalo signed Palmer to a three-year, $29 million contract last offseason, but his first season with the Bills didn’t go well. He only appeared in 12 games, recording 22 receptions for 303 yards and didn’t find the end zone.

Palmer had knee and ankle injuries last season, which might have been one of the main reasons why he had a rough season. The Bills might be willing to trade Palmer after training camp to gauge how much depth they have at the position.

If the Bills are confident in their receiver depth, they may look to trade Palmer or another veteran receiver to clear room for young players on the roster.

Can Keon Coleman Bounce Back This Season?

One of the receivers on this season’s roster is Keon Coleman. Coleman is entering his third NFL season, and last year didn’t go as planned. He recorded only 38 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns. The Bills also had him as a healthy scratch for a few games last season.

Coleman needed a coaching change, as it seemed that former head coach Sean McDermott wasn’t high on him. Now that Joe Brady is in charge, Coleman might benefit.

Many thought the Bills would move on from Coleman this offseason, but Brady made it clear he wants him to be part of the offense.

“I made sure once I got the job to let him know, he’s going to be here, he’s going to be a part of our offense,” Brady said in May, via Bills. com Maddy Glab. “I’m excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh (Allen) and doing those things… I love the work ethic, love how he’s kind of been doing it right now.”

If Coleman can get on track this season, the Bills could have one of the best receiving cores in the NFL. Between him, Moore and Khalil Shakir, Buffalo could finally have enough weapons for Allen this season.