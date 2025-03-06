Bills Abruptly Cut Ties With Veteran Player in $2 Million Move

The Buffalo Bills parted ways with a veteran player, building a bit of cap space and a hole in the roster that will need to be filled this offseason.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on March 6 that the Bills released punter Sam Martin following contract discussions.

“The #Bills are releasing P Sam Martin today, source says. Martin is in the final year of his contract, and after discussions aimed at keeping him in Buffalo, the two parties decided to part ways,” Rapoport shared in a post on X. “Martin gets released now and can sign immediately.”

Bills Build Cap Space With Move

As ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported, the Bills reap some salary cap savings by releasing the 35-year-old punter.

“The move saves the Bills almost $1.9 million in cap space. Ends a three-year tenure for Martin in Buffalo,” Getzenberg shared in a post on X.

The Bills are projected to be over the salary cap as the new NFL season approaches, though general manager Brandon Beane has been optimistic about the team’s outlook. The team made several major moves last year to build cap space, parting ways with veteran players including Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse and trading star receiver Stefon Diggs. Much of the salary cap savings from those moves carry over to 2025.