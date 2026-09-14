Bills Announce Ed Oliver News After Emotional Win Over Texans

The Buffalo Bills showed some love to veteran defensive tackle Ed Oliver after a trying summer — and a huge performance in Week 1.

Oliver helped the Bills outlast the Houston Texans in the season opener on Sunday, winning 36-31 in a wild affair. While it was both offenses leading the day, Oliver helped the Bills get a series of timely stops to preserve the win and earn the franchise’s first victory in Houston in nearly 20 years.

It was especially meaningful for Oliver, a Houston native who endured a tragic summer.

Bills Honor Ed Oliver After Difficult Offseason

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Bills quarterback Josh Allen awarded a game ball to head coach Joe Brady for his first NFL victory, and another to Oliver for his excellent defensive performance.

The Bills later confirmed the news, sharing a series of pictures of players celebrating in the locker room that included Oliver holding a finger up in the air while clutching the game ball.

Oliver had a huge performance, amassing five total tackles, including a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit. He also recovered a fumble after teammate Greg Rousseau strip-sacked quarterback C.J. Stroud on Houston’s first drive of the game.

Though the defense gave up 31 points, they also forced turnovers on the first and last drives of the game, preserving the win as the Texans were threatening for what would have been the game-winning touchdown.

Oliver got off to a similar start in the 2025 season, forcing a fumble that sparked a 15-point comeback late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens. But Oliver later missed a long stretch of the season due to injury.

Team Rallied Around Ed Oliver During Tragic Summer

Oliver returned to the team after suffering the death of his young son in June. Allen offered support for Oliver when the news was released in August, saying he was also upset at a reporter who leaked the news at a time when Oliver and his family were seeking privacy.

“How it came out makes me very, very sad and angry at the same time,” Allen told reporters after Saturday’s game, via Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino.

“I can’t imagine what he’s going through, but the way that he’s dealt with it has been unbelievable,” he added. “There’s nothing that you can say to make the situation any better except being there for Ed in whatever way he needs.”

Allen added that the team was ready to give Oliver whatever support he needed.

“What we’ve been doing is giving him his space and time, but at the same time being around him, loving up on him, but not trying to do anything to reopen that,” Allen said. “Just guys being around him and putting their hand on him and not having to say too much. But I got your back.”