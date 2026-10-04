Bills Announce Historic Josh Allen News During Patriots Game

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made history against the New England Patriots.

Allen scored on a one-yard plunge from the goal line late in the second half, tying the score at 14-14. The touchdown gave Allen a place in the team’s history books, surpassing a pair of legends from the team’s Super Bowl era.

Josh Allen Alone Atop Team Record Books

As the team announced, the touchdown put Allen on top of the team’s list of total receiving plus rushing touchdowns. The score gave Allen his 88th total, surpassing running back Thurman Thomas with 87. Allen had already overtaken wide receiver Andre Reed, who had 83 career touchdowns with the Bills.

Allen entered Sunday’s game with six rushing touchdowns, tied with Derrick Henry for the NFL lead.

While Allen has done most of his damage on the ground, he also has a pair of memorable receiving touchdowns that helped him set the record. He scored on a trick play against the Arizona Cardinals in 2020, a game that the Bills would eventually lose on a Hail Mary from quarterback Kyler Murray.

Allen’s other receiving touchdown came without a reception. After he completed a pass to wide receiver Amari Cooper near the goal line in a 2024 game, Allen took a lateral and scampered into the end zone.

Josh Allen Was Ready for Aggressive Patriots Team

Allen said earlier in the week that he was ready to face a Patriots team that was blitzing at one of the highest rates in the league.

“Generally defenses when they do blitz, there is more area, more space for your receivers and tight ends, especially if you can get it protected, or at least know where your problems are and have answers to those problems,” Allen said, via the Democrat & Chronicle. “Creates a real advantage for the offense, in my opinion, but again, if you’re not tuned into what’s going on and you slide it the wrong way and you get pressure right away, that’s no fun for any quarterback in the league.”