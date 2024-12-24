Bills Bring Back Veteran Linebacker Weeks After Releasing Him

The Buffalo Bills are adding depth to their linebacker room by bringing back a familiar face.

The team announced on Dec. 23 that they signed Nicholas Morrow to the active roster, close to three weeks after they released the veteran linebacker. Morrow will provide some depth after the team placed linebacker Baylon Spector on injured reserve, potentially ending his season.

Nicholas Morrow Returns to Bolster Linebacker Group

Morrow signed with the Bills this offseason after spending a season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Though he appeared in 11 games this season, Morrow played a light role on defense and was used mostly on special teams. Morrow played just 44 total snaps on defense this season and 182 on special teams, making three total tackles.

Spector was listed on last week’s injury report with a calf injury but was active for Sunday’s 24-21 win over the New England Patriots, though was forced to leave the game and missed the second half.

The team placed him on injured reserve on Monday, meaning Spector must miss at least four weeks before he would be eligible to return. The Bills have two regular-season games remaining and will likely play in the wild card round of the playoffs.

The Bills are currently two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 overall spot, and the Bills would need to close out with two victories and have the Chiefs lost both games in order for Buffalo to earn a first-round bye.