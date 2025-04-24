Bills CB Tre’Davious White Gets Emotional on Return to Buffalo

Tre’Davious White’s Family Thrilled for His Return

White signed with the Los Angeles Rams last year after being released by the Bills, struggling to carve out a spot in the secondary before ultimately being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. He faced the Bills in the playoffs, losing as the Bills advanced to the AFC Championship game.

White returned to the Bills this week, telling reporters that his family was just as excited as he was about the move.

“They were so excited to go into the attic, unbox those Buffalo blue jerseys and start back wearing that Buffalo blue again. So this is a big time for me,” White said.

White, the team’s first-round pick in 2017, added that he only had his eyes on one team this offseason.

“I told my agent, man, if you can’t get Buffalo on the line, just don’t call. This is the place that I want to be,” he shared.

Tre’Davious White Could Play Important Role

The Bills could have a significant role waiting for White. The team is down a starting cornerback after Rasul Douglas hit free agency, also losing some depth after trading Kaiir Elam. While the team also brought back veteran Dane Jackson, he will likely compete for a reserve role while White could potentially start.

White had suffered a pair of major injuries over his final three seasons in Buffalo, tearing his ACL in 2021 and suffering a torn Achilles in 2023. The cornerback said he feels great now and is excited about his next chapter in Buffalo.

“Mentally, physically, I’m great,” he said. “My therapist told me to leave the past in the past, and that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna move forward, because that’s all I can do. But just knowing the position that I’m in now, the only thing I can come in and do the best that I can and showcase my talents to the best of my ability.”

White has already settled back into his old routines, connected with quarterback and longtime teammate Josh Allen at the team’s first voluntary practice this week. White joked that he should have gotten an honorary Super Bowl ring if the team had won it all last season, but now wants to earn his own.