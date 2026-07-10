Bills’ Most Significant 2026 ‘Concern’ May Not Sit Well With Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills made a big change this offseason by firing head coach Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach.

Buffalo’s decision to promote Brady was significant, considering he lacks professional head-coaching experience and the Bills are aiming for immediate success.

The Bills do not have a waiting period like many other teams when hiring a new head coach. For most NFL teams, bringing in a new head coach typically indicates they were not performing well. However, the Bills were one of the best teams in the NFL last season but once again fell short in the playoffs.

Brady needs to learn quickly, as he could be the key to the Bills finally overcoming their postseason struggles or continuing down the same path. ESPN’s NFL Nation reporters from the AFC East highlighted the biggest concerns for each team in the division, and Alaina Getzenberg believes that Brady is the biggest concern for the Bills.

“A first-time head coach,” Getzenberg wrote on Friday. “The pressure is on Joe Brady, and the expectations for the Bills couldn’t be higher. As Allen enters his ninth season, winning a Super Bowl remains the lone unaccomplished goal. This time, the push for the title will be led by Brady, who brings his own style. People around the team describe the building this offseason as more relaxed than under former coach Sean McDermott, but how will Brady’s approach and tweaks translate once the season gets underway? There will be plenty of learning opportunities for him and his staff, and successfully navigating those will go a long way.”

Brady Has Been With the Bills Since 2022

The one good thing for Brady is that he has been with the Bills for a handful of seasons. The Bills hired Brady in 2022 as quarterbacks coach, and he became interim offensive coordinator in mid-2023 after Buffalo fired Ken Dorsey.

Brady retained the offensive coordinator role after the 2023 season and continued in that position until he became the head coach this winter. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Brady have had a strong relationship, which is one of the main reasons Brady was offered the head coaching job in the first place.

Brady Wants to Help Allen Become Even Better

When the Bills hired Brady as head coach, he had a simple goal: to help Allen become the best version of himself.

“He is the leader of this organization, and the weight that he has on his shoulders is something that I can’t even imagine,” Brady said in January via the NFL. com’s Kevin Patra. “Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL, and I have to grow. Part of me growing is that it’s going to allow him to be a better version of himself. I’m so excited to be able to continue this journey with him. I have so much love for that man right here, and all I want is for him to get everything that he deserves. I’m going to do everything I can to get him what he deserves.”

It will be interesting to see how Brady juggles the head-coaching role this season while also trying to help Allen remain one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.